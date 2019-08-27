27.8.2019 04:51 pm

WATCH: Cash guard finishes robber off in front of witnesses

Gopolang Moloko

WARNING: Footage contains graphic content that is not for sensitive viewers.

Footage of a cash-in-transit officer shooting a would-be robber has surfaced showing a deadly end to the robbers’ crime spree.

The footage shows a man lying lifeless on the ground, as onlookers comment that he was the robber shot by the cash guards.

The woman apparently filming the video continues to say the man was shot in the leg during the incident. The footage shows two men on the ground, assumed to have been gunned down by the cash guards.

As the witness narrates the details to another bystander, shots are fired at the man lying on the ground. It is still unknown if the robbers were successful in their robbery attempt of a cash vehicle somewhere in KwaMashu north of Durban.

Watch video below:

