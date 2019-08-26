26.8.2019 01:22 pm

Conspiracy theories: BLF, Ndlozi, and others share their views on Watson’s death

Citizen reporter
The wreck of the car in which Gavin Watson died. Photograph: Twitter

South Africans have reacted with shock to the death of the CEO.

South Africans were left in shock and disbelief after hearing the news of controversial CEO of facilities management company Bosasa Gavin Watson dying in a car accident on his way out of OR Tambo Airport on Monday morning at 5.30am.

He was alone and was the only fatality.

According to reports, the 71-year-old (other reports suggest he was 73) may have lost control of his vehicle and driven into a highway overpass’ concrete pillar. Watson had earlier flown up from his home in Port Elizabeth and had spent the weekend in Gauteng.

The police are investigating a case of culpable homicide, with some theories on social media suggesting Watson’s car may have been tampered with. However, this is a long way from being proven despite the fact that he had numerous enemies.

Bosasa and Watson family spokesperson Papa Leshabane confirmed to eNCA that Watson had apparently lost control of the vehicle, and no other vehicle was involved.

He said they were not willing to speculate on the incident being anything other than an accident.

But politicians and South Africans have already speculated on the cause of Watson’s death.

The BLF released a statement saying Watson’s death was “suspicious”.

“Was Gavin Watson murdered?

“First it was Barry Eugene Farber, the founder of Edelstein Farber Grobler (EFG), who died in his sleep last week. It is significant that Faber was a lawyer who was linked to the CR17 campaign of Ramaphosa. BLF doesn’t buy that narrative being pushed in this regard.

“Today, Gavin Watson, the kingpin of Bosasa, also died? It must be remembered that the EFG of the late Faber is the law firm into whose Absa bank account Bosasa deposited the R500,000 donation for Ramaphosa’s 2017 ANC presidential campaign,” said the party.

The BLF further called on all those who had knowledge of the CR17 campaign funds to save their own lives.

“BLF doesn’t believe that Watson died from an accident in the same way we don’t believe that Faber died from natural causes. There is a need for an independent investigation into these sudden deaths of people close to the uncovered corruption around the CR17 campaign.”

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also took to social media to voice his opinion on Watson’s death.

He said: “Note: Gavin Watson’s death comes only a week after Barry Eugene Farber, founder of the law firm (Edelstein Farber Grobler) into whose Absa bank account Bosasa deposited [the] R500,000 donation from its boss, Gavin Watson, for the CR17 camping also died, mysteriously, in his sleep.”

The Democratic Alliance in a statement on Monday called for the police to probe the circumstances leading up to the fateful accident.

“The death of Gavin Watson may have a material impact on the work of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. It is therefore vital, given SAPS stating that a case of ‘culpable homicide’ has been opened, that even a whiff of foul play is dispelled by a thorough and transparent investigation by the SAPS. This is to ensure that other witnesses are not intimated by this incident and for the commission of inquiry to conduct its work without fear or favour.

“Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony as well as the revelations by DA leader Mmusi Maimane of the cosy and potentially corrupt relationship Bosasa has with the ANC and Ramaphosa, indicate that Gavin Watson had a lot to say before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

“We call upon the SAPS to take the nation into its confidence once an investigation into the death of Gavin Watson is completed.

“We extend our condolences to his family and loved ones during this time.”

So did Pinky Khoabane:

 

