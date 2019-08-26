Conspiracy theories: BLF, Ndlozi, and others share their views on Watson’s death

South Africans were left in shock and disbelief after hearing the news of controversial CEO of facilities management company Bosasa Gavin Watson dying in a car accident on his way out of OR Tambo Airport on Monday morning at 5.30am.

He was alone and was the only fatality.

According to reports, the 71-year-old (other reports suggest he was 73) may have lost control of his vehicle and driven into a highway overpass’ concrete pillar. Watson had earlier flown up from his home in Port Elizabeth and had spent the weekend in Gauteng.

The police are investigating a case of culpable homicide, with some theories on social media suggesting Watson’s car may have been tampered with. However, this is a long way from being proven despite the fact that he had numerous enemies.

Bosasa and Watson family spokesperson Papa Leshabane confirmed to eNCA that Watson had apparently lost control of the vehicle, and no other vehicle was involved.

He said they were not willing to speculate on the incident being anything other than an accident.

But politicians and South Africans have already speculated on the cause of Watson’s death.

The BLF released a statement saying Watson’s death was “suspicious”.

“Was Gavin Watson murdered?

“First it was Barry Eugene Farber, the founder of Edelstein Farber Grobler (EFG), who died in his sleep last week. It is significant that Faber was a lawyer who was linked to the CR17 campaign of Ramaphosa. BLF doesn’t buy that narrative being pushed in this regard.

“Today, Gavin Watson, the kingpin of Bosasa, also died? It must be remembered that the EFG of the late Faber is the law firm into whose Absa bank account Bosasa deposited the R500,000 donation for Ramaphosa’s 2017 ANC presidential campaign,” said the party.

The BLF further called on all those who had knowledge of the CR17 campaign funds to save their own lives.

“BLF doesn’t believe that Watson died from an accident in the same way we don’t believe that Faber died from natural causes. There is a need for an independent investigation into these sudden deaths of people close to the uncovered corruption around the CR17 campaign.”

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also took to social media to voice his opinion on Watson’s death.

He said: “Note: Gavin Watson’s death comes only a week after Barry Eugene Farber, founder of the law firm (Edelstein Farber Grobler) into whose Absa bank account Bosasa deposited [the] R500,000 donation from its boss, Gavin Watson, for the CR17 camping also died, mysteriously, in his sleep.”

The Democratic Alliance in a statement on Monday called for the police to probe the circumstances leading up to the fateful accident.

“The death of Gavin Watson may have a material impact on the work of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. It is therefore vital, given SAPS stating that a case of ‘culpable homicide’ has been opened, that even a whiff of foul play is dispelled by a thorough and transparent investigation by the SAPS. This is to ensure that other witnesses are not intimated by this incident and for the commission of inquiry to conduct its work without fear or favour.

“Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony as well as the revelations by DA leader Mmusi Maimane of the cosy and potentially corrupt relationship Bosasa has with the ANC and Ramaphosa, indicate that Gavin Watson had a lot to say before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

“We call upon the SAPS to take the nation into its confidence once an investigation into the death of Gavin Watson is completed.

“We extend our condolences to his family and loved ones during this time.”

The man who donated R500 000 to CR17, CEO of BOSASA, Gavin Watson has died in a freak car accident just outside OR Tambo. The Rogue Unit death toll is on the rise… and no one is writing about it. pic.twitter.com/1kDylPcer4 — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 26, 2019

So did Pinky Khoabane:

The guy in whose account was deposited the R500,000 died in his sleep and the one who deposited the money dies in a car accident, a few weeks apart. — Pinky Khoabane (@pinkykhoabane) August 26, 2019

Gavin Watson of Bosasa has died in a car accident. I smell a rat. — Engineer Matšhela Koko (@koko_matshela) August 26, 2019

Imagine someone believing this Gavin Watson's death story — #GorillaTactics???????????? (@salim_sgo) August 26, 2019

So Gavin Watson tried driving a manual car today. — Tshepo Manzi (@TshepoManzi) August 26, 2019

Gavin Watson and Toyota Corolla doesn't add up. pic.twitter.com/xXVA6E8H5d — #Health (@wamuse1) August 26, 2019

Last week, the founder of the law firm that had R500k deposited to them FROM uncle Gavin Watson for the CR17 campaign also "mysteriously died in his sleep." Okay again. pic.twitter.com/l3hZOvPOMv — Theodorah Manjo †♡ (@MissManjo) August 26, 2019

I knew it , I knew someone in these streets is going to come up with some conspiracy regarding Gavin Watson death, Twitter does not disappoint pic.twitter.com/WGlTxDxUwu — BOSKE (@TeamBoske) August 26, 2019

Gavin Watson's death is biiiig news. The conspiracy theorist won't sleep tonight. #GavinWatson — Lulu (@Pateka_M) August 26, 2019

Barry Eugene Farber died earlier this month, today Gavin Watson dies. Can the "dots connectors" do their thing.???????????????? — Mavona (@MavonaKhosen) August 26, 2019

