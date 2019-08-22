DStv cuts prices across Africa but not SA, SA reacts

As of September 1, 2019, countries such as Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Mozambique will enjoy a price cut of up to 37% as confirmed by the various DStv offices in these locations earlier this week but whether or not this change will ever apply to South Africa remains to be seen.

Have you heard? Starting September, subscription prices are officially coming down. Get and stay connected to DStv to enjoy ☺️#DStvPriceSlash pic.twitter.com/kDZA4m5nHy — DStv Kenya (@DStv_Kenya) August 21, 2019

News just in: Multichoice will reduce DStv subscriptions prices in Uganda. DStv Premium From 280 000 UGX (R1 165) to 219 000 UGX (R911) DStv Compact From 115000 UGX (R478) to 79000 UGX (R328)https://t.co/WzZO4EqBSU — Enosse Makinta (@EnosseMakinta) August 19, 2019

“Each country has different cost structures influenced by local dynamics such as inflation, content costs, foreign exchange rates, local taxes and overheads,” said MultiChoice Africa’s head of corporate affairs, Reatile Tekateka, in a report published by My Broadband.

South Africans immediately took to Twitter to question this news, namely, why the same change has not been made in South Africa and whether or not the change will come.

@DStv when are you dropping your prices in Mzansi? — •Vitalis♡·̣̥*̣̣̣̥·̣̥ (@vitalle_moyo) August 21, 2019

So dstv is cutting prices in Kenya BUT in their biggest market in SA, they NEVER even do that. Interesting @DStv ???? https://t.co/BnPz1Gv5VX — Malambule (@Ckabopha) August 21, 2019

I wonder why Dstv is slashing prices in other countries and not S.A. More over the Rand is more stable than these countries currencies. pic.twitter.com/dfcvdji2sD — humphrey mutasa (@sirhumzzy) August 22, 2019

A Ghanaian Twitter user also wondered the same for their own country.

Now that Dstv Kenya and Dstv Uganda is reducing their prices on Premium, Compact plus and Compact packages by almost 50%….what’s Dstv Ghana doing? pic.twitter.com/Bu3Ya3uV5s — Boamahphill???? (@boamahphill) August 20, 2019

Tekateka also went on to explain that Multichoice had done a lot of research into what pay-TV costs in other parts of the world. As a result, they believe that their DStv and GOtv services offer good value for money in the countries in which they operate.

The publication had reached out to Multichoice to find out whether or not such a change was on the horizon for South African subscribers but they had not yet received a response.

