DStv cuts prices across Africa but not SA, SA reacts

Countries such as Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Mozambique will soon enjoy a price cut of up to 37%.

As of September 1, 2019, countries such as Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Mozambique will enjoy a price cut of up to 37% as confirmed by the various DStv offices in these locations earlier this week but whether or not this change will ever apply to South Africa remains to be seen.

“Each country has different cost structures influenced by local dynamics such as inflation, content costs, foreign exchange rates, local taxes and overheads,” said MultiChoice Africa’s head of corporate affairs, Reatile Tekateka, in a report published by My Broadband.

South Africans immediately took to Twitter to question this news, namely, why the same change has not been made in South Africa and whether or not the change will come.

A Ghanaian Twitter user also wondered the same for their own country.

Tekateka also went on to explain that Multichoice had done a lot of research into what pay-TV costs in other parts of the world. As a result, they believe that their DStv and GOtv services offer good value for money in the countries in which they operate.

The publication had reached out to Multichoice to find out whether or not such a change was on the horizon for South African subscribers but they had not yet received a response.

