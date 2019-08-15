WATCH: Durban monkey reunion video goes viral

A video posted on the South Coast Sun‘s website has gone viral, and even featured on The Ellen Show Instagram page.

The video, received from Umsizi Umkomaas Vervet Rescue Centre, features a young monkey named Pierce who had been injured and cared for by the centre being released back to his troop at Kingsway High School in October 2017.

A group of pupils noticed the monkey struggling with a wound on his leg in September 2017 and Pierce Ackermann, a Grade 11 pupil at the time, kept an eye on him while his schoolmates ran to inform their teacher, Caitlin Rendle.

“She, in turn, asked our receptionist, Jacqui Scarpa, to call someone,” said school marketer, Elaine Woor.

“Jacqui called Tracy Rowles of Umsizi Umkomaas Vervet Rescue, who came out immediately and with the help of Pierce, they managed to coax the troop down to the driveway near the turning circle.”

After a lot of patience but no success, Tracy decided to return the next day. This time she was able to trap the baby monkey and tranquilise him quickly.

“His leg had been de-gloved, so we stitched him up and put him on meds,” said Tracy.

“I named him Pierce after the young man who had made the effort to be pro-active. Kingsway’s staff were great and caring.

“Everything for this little chap went well and we returned him to his troop on Thursday afternoon, 5 October (2017) after many hours of searching for them.”

Although from two years ago, the video has resurfaced recently, prompting Tracy to ask if anyone sees the video being used on Facebook or Instagram pages, as the Umsizi Umkomaas Vervet Rescue Centre should be paid each time the video is used by a company.

"We have licensed the video to fundraise and should be paid every time a company uses it!" Tracy emphasised. Tracy can be contacted via email: tracymonkeylady@gmail.com For more information on Umsizi, head to their website: http://www.umsizi.za.org/our-dream-for-umsizi You can also follow them on Facebook or phone Tracy Rowles on 072 833 5119

FNB (non-profit) Cheque Account

Account Number: 624 987 321 58

Branch Code: 250 655

Swift Code: FIRNZAJJ

Paypal: umsizimonkeylady@gmail.com

