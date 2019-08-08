DJ Fresh tries to teach Malema how to spell ‘that word’ he was fired for

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema dismissed those who have questioned the content he chooses to share on Twitter through retweets with the insult “mesunery”, only to have his spelling questioned by a man who is definitely familiar with the term – DJ Fresh.

Usually spelt ‘msunery’, the word is an adaptation of the profanity ‘ms*nu’, which refers to female genitalia.

While DJ Fresh – real name Thato Sikwane, is certainly qualified to voice his opinion on the word, as it’s the one that got him fired from his job hosting the breakfast show on Metro FM, Malema responded saying that rather than misspelling the word, ‘mesunery’ is simply the way the word would be spelt in Sepedi, as opposed to Zulu.

DJ Fresh, who recently started hosting 947‘s drive time show following the SABC dismissing him over his use of the word on air, told Malema he was “forgiven” for what the radio personality initially thought was a misspelling.

Malema’s mention of his retweets is likely due to the case heard in the Equality Court earlier this week, which saw South African Editors Forum (Sanef) attempt to interdict Malema and the EFF from being able intimidate, harass or assault journalists due to threats and verbal attacks members of the media had received from the party’s supporters.

As part of the EFF leader’s defence, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi argued that some of the treatment journalists had endured were as a result of Malema’s retweets rather than his own tweets, and that these as well as his ‘likes’ should not be considered endorsements.

Malema is the second EFF leader to bring up the word ‘msunery’ recently, although EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu only alluded to the term rather than typing it out.

Reacting to a tweet by Justice Malala, Shivambu said: “The only way to describe this is that word DJ Fresh was wrongfully fired for.”

Malala expressed the view that South Africa’s unemployment rate was due to the fact President Cyril Ramaphosa – who he described as a “fantastic human being” – was letting ANC secretary general Ace Magashule “run the country alongside him”.

Shivambu reacted by calling Malala one of the “lickers” who “exonerate a sitting president of the deepening crises of unemployment despite the reality that he was in office” as deputy president and then president while the problem was being created.

