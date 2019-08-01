Zuma’s daughter says ‘her’ Twitter account insulting Ramaphosa is fake

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has called out a Twitter account that has been sending out insulting tweets to senior ANC leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The account, @zuma-duduzile, which has already garnered more than 700 followers, was created in July.

In one of the tweets the unknown account holder referred to Ramaphosa as a “blue-eyed boy of the white media” who had a way of “controlling the stratcom” to avoid bad reports on Eskom and its losses.

@CyrilRamaphosa the blue eye boy of the white media had a way of controlling the #stratcom so they'll never give this information about @Eskom_SA , in anyway his brother-in-law is the beneficiary so as #Ruperts #Oppenheimers https://t.co/hvA8FJX7pj — @Duduzile_Zuma (@zuma_duduzile) July 31, 2019

The account has also spoken out against Police Minister Bheki Cele in a disrespectful manner following Sam Meyiwa’s death.

Some social media users have interacted with the account not knowing it was not Zuma-Sambudla’s real account. As a result, she used her real account to speak out against the fake account, saying she would never disrespect her elders.

“Please note that the account I have attached is a fake account. I respect my elders no matter what! I have been around all the comrades that this user is insulting and they where and will forever be my uncles, aunts, aboMama and aboBaba!”

Please note that the account I have attached is a fake account. I RESPECT my elders no matter what!

I have been around ALL the Comrades that this user is insulting and they where and will forever be my Uncles, Aunts, aboMama and aboBaba! pic.twitter.com/bgstXMVJuU — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) August 1, 2019

Though she doesn’t post disrespectful tweets using her real account, she has used it to defend her father against corruption allegations and the “nine wasted years” narrative, in one post comparing how well Eskom did under her father’s leadership as compared to Ramaphosa’s.

Look at the difference under a @PresJGZuma leadership and a CR one ???? pic.twitter.com/9VCwoUyJsH — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) July 31, 2019

On corruption allegations, she said: “…a whole commission built around that very same narrative ka corruption failed to ask him questions on those allegations instead they want to ask him to give comments on other people’s conversations…Hayi suka maan! My brother, uTata has a great memory hence him remembering things on 1989 as keeping information was part of his job. How can he remember things that are fabricated and then asked to comment on!??”

She has also slammed those who dug a hole for her father and warned they would be the ones to fall in it.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.