Mpofu’s arguments in court receive mixed reactions

Economic Freedom Fighters chairperson and advocate Dali Mpofu’s arguments in court have landed him on the Twitter trends list for various reasons. The advocate is representing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her fight against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president is at the High Court in Pretoria today applying for an interdict against the public protector’s remedial action after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was found guilty of having irregularly allowed former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement.

“The entire country must be paralysed, the office of the public protector must be killed and blunted, everything we stand for in this democracy must be undermined for the convenience of Mr Gordhan, one man,” said Mpofu in one of his many arguments.

While the advocate has been commended for his arguments, with some claiming he was “schooling” Ramaphosa’s lawyers on law, some, however, differed in opinion, saying Mpofu was “too emotional”.

Twitter user @raulsekwati1 said: “Dali Mpofu is actively sabotaging himself by taking a posture of a chairman of a party in a court of law. His legal composure is non-existent. He is all over the place, perhaps he is playing to the gallery of fellow fighters. He is going to lose this case,” while @Edskillz_Don wrote: “All lawyers win and lose cases multiple times, depends on the merits of the case. But do not be fooled, Dali Mpofu is not your average lawyer. Just wish if my PP consulted with guys of such calibre before issuing reports we would not be in such a mess.”

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s “key observation” also sparked a debate on Mpofu and those he represented.

He said: “Ramaphosa is represented by Adv Maenetje; the same legal representative that unsuccessfully represented Old Mutual and Trevor Manuel in the Moyo case. And the PP is represented by the People’s Advocate.”

His followers were quick to remind him that the same people’s advocate represented Gareth Cliff after his exit from Idols SA following his comments on Penny Sparrow.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

Some of the trolls trolling Adv Dali Mpofu won't even be able to go past the receptionist at his firm, let alone to secure a meeting. That's how big he is and that's how small you are. He is one of the GOATS of this game. — Superior Logic✊???? (@EFFexplained) August 1, 2019

702 blacks say Dali Mpofu is embarrassing himself just because he doesn't imitate Land thiefs when making his submission. Ewu! pic.twitter.com/0q3NSRyk9a — THUPANA~THUPss (@Oscar_T_Hamese) August 1, 2019

Dali Mpofu is so emotional and all over the place — Goolam (@goolammv) August 1, 2019

Dali Mpofu reminds me of exactly what my former boss used to say ..If u wana nail someone, make slow but steady movements, Dali wants to nail ramaphosa so bad that he often trips over himself???????? his temperament is too high for someone like Ramaphosa. — (Mszee) (@Cancerian_Mszee) August 1, 2019

Dali Mpofu is really taking them to school!!????????????????????????! — Sinqabile Lionel Makiwane (@sinqabile) August 1, 2019

Why does Dali Mpofu not complete his sentences?? Is he that emotional?? The hate in his voice is too much — Goolam (@goolammv) August 1, 2019

Dali Mpofu is talking but is saying nothing — Goolam (@goolammv) August 1, 2019

So by arguing that Ramaphosa could just warn Pravin by the fireplace, doesn't Dali Mpofu concede that the Public Protector's remedial actions are nonsensical to a large extent? — Tebogo (@bosyannete) August 1, 2019

What is Dali Mpofu saying? pic.twitter.com/WlQxGps3al — Vusi (@TsongaOga) August 1, 2019

Dali Mpofu is desperate. His arguments, body language, tone of voice oozing desperation. ???? He just can't stomach losing another battle???? — Cheryl Sack (@cheryl_sack) August 1, 2019

Adv Dali Mpofu ripping judge Potterill's judgement to shreds. — Bignews (@NdaQaphela) August 1, 2019

Twitter lawyers ???????? telling a whole SC, acclaimed Adv Dali Mpofu on how to do his job?? Niyahlanya mara? — Sinothando Yena ♻ (@SinothandoYena) August 1, 2019

Dali Mpofu is all over the place, stuttering and confused.. judge asks him to watch his time #MkhwebaneVsRamaphosa — Goolam (@goolammv) August 1, 2019

Guys what is going on with Dali Mpofu's language? ???????????????? — Ma ada (@lesofthelight) August 1, 2019

Dali Mpofu is long-winded and eventually says nothing. Makes political statements with Zero basis in law. What is he even saying? Is this a political rally or a court of law? — Tshigevhedu@Lion of the North (@whymapungubwe) August 1, 2019

Dali Mpofu arguing that our democracy is better served if we punish a man who has not been shown to be guilty to protect the image of the PPs office. Isn't that office damaged if that punished man is subsequently absolved? How is this argument rational??? — RealityStrikes (@RealityStriker) August 1, 2019

Dali Mpofu arguing as if he knows the case will get to the constitutional court.He is concentrating on constitutional matters. — Mthiyane (@SifisoMdladla) August 1, 2019

Dali Mpofu advances some very strange arguments. At times it seems like he’s trying to garner support around a braai stand — Piano Man (@KMalatji) August 1, 2019

Entlek entlek what is Dali Mpofu saying???????????? — ♡Overcomer (@bo_ngee) August 1, 2019

Adv Dali Mpofu is one of the best lawyer SA have if not the best. — Munyai (@Makhala92517379) August 1, 2019

Watching Dali Mpofu in action for the Public Prosecutor. Not sure that I would ever seek his learned counsel – an exercise in rambling, convoluted logic, devoid of of any clear and laser-like focus. — ghaleb cachalia. MP (@GhalebCachalia) August 1, 2019

I get what Adv Dali Mpofu is saying, but is giving Gordhan a warning for Pillays early pension even proportionate punishment? Does deciding on a punishment like a warning not also open the president up for calls for harsher punishment once he has taken those measures? — Me (@ThaboXL) August 1, 2019

Lol so Dali Mpofu is saying the President should have implemented the Public Protector’s remedial actions despite the President affording the Minister the right to take the report to court in order to make & only make a decision after the judgment. #MkhwebanevsRamaphosa — Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) August 1, 2019

Big brother Dali Mpofu is an excellent Advocate, if you don't understand him that's because you stand under him. Put some Respek on the Advocate of the people. ???????????????? — Zola Ndwandwe South African Activist ???????????????????????? (@ZolaNdwandwe) August 1, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.