Shivambu describes Malala’s opinion as ‘that word DJ Fresh was wrongfully fired for’

The recently revealed unemployment stats have prompted many to weigh in on the state of the nation and what a 29% unemployment rate means for both the economy and the future of South Africa.

While the country’s initial reaction was shock and disappointment, many have offered up their detailed opinion on where the real problem lies.

One such contributor is former eNCA-host-turned-political-commentator and entrepreneur Justice Malala.

According to Malala, “Gupta deployees and Guptists” such as Ace Magashule are affecting “fantastic human being” Cyril Ramaphosa’s ability to govern.

The reason why we have such a horrendous unemployment rate + poor economic growth is because @CyrilRamaphosa, a fantastic human being, has allowed @Magashule_Ace, a Gupta deployee, to run the country alongside him. Cyril must govern. Or he will be destroyed by the Guptists. — Justice Malala (@justicemalala) July 31, 2019

Malala’s opinion garnered a strongly worded response from deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu who declared that “the only way to describe this is that word DJ Fresh was wrongfully fired for.”

Hebanna!!! What the **** is this now? These lickers exonerate a sitting president of the deepening crises of unemployment despite the reality that he was in office as DP and President for years now. The only way to describe this is that word DJ Fresh was wrongfully fired for. https://t.co/maHfymHhWr — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 31, 2019

Malala’s own followers seemed to share Shivambu’s stance as they questioned Malala’s position.

As for "a fantastic human being" he he hai….according to whose standards exactly? — ????????Teekay???????? ❤???????? (@TeekaySimba) July 31, 2019

These guys are having a hard time admitting Ramaphosa is a failure they wanna drag everybody into the joblessness. Is Magashule making the decisions at Eskom or it's Jamnadas? This is a stupid post — Khutšo ® ???????? (@khutso) July 31, 2019

Contradictions . Cyril in the job he is failing at it Jikijiki Cryil letting SG Ace run this country along him. Did get new memo? pic.twitter.com/tvhG1IB4wS — Conscious…S…A (@Luvo_Cronicles) July 31, 2019

@DrAceMagashule and @CyrilRamaphosa were both elected in Nasrec nobody is "allowing" anyone to do anything… u r turning into a journalism degenerate on a daily basis n a political delinquent maybe u shud consider doing sports or fashion coz u r truly clueless abt obvious things — ????????Supa❤Nova???????? (@Boikanyomjatme) July 31, 2019

Mxm… Ramaphosa is a mabena end of story. He is the president in charge of the country not Ace. Ace has never promised anyone two million jobs then three months later tell people they are going to lose jobs. Let's hold the right people accountable.

Stop shifting the blame. — Albert M???????? (@Mabitsela_Ali) July 31, 2019

