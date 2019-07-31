31.7.2019 05:38 pm

Shivambu describes Malala’s opinion as ‘that word DJ Fresh was wrongfully fired for’

Citizen reporter
Justice Malala and Floyd Shivambu

Justice Malala and Floyd Shivambu

‘What the **** is this now?’ asked the EFF deputy after the former eNCA host shared his opinion about the country’s ‘horrendous unemployment rate.’

The recently revealed unemployment stats have prompted many to weigh in on the state of the nation and what a 29% unemployment rate means for both the economy and the future of South Africa.

While the country’s initial reaction was shock and disappointment, many have offered up their detailed opinion on where the real problem lies.

One such contributor is former eNCA-host-turned-political-commentator and entrepreneur Justice Malala.

According to Malala, “Gupta deployees and Guptists” such as Ace Magashule are affecting “fantastic human being” Cyril Ramaphosa’s ability to govern.

Malala’s opinion garnered a strongly worded response from deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu who declared that “the only way to describe this is that word DJ Fresh was wrongfully fired for.”

Malala’s own followers seemed to share Shivambu’s stance as they questioned Malala’s position.

READ NEXT: ANC declares unemployment a national disaster – Magashule

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zuma was ‘vulnerable’ to ‘influence’ while Ramaphosa is not – Snuki Zikalala 31.7.2019
DA can save SA from ‘all-out economic crisis’, Maimane tells ‘silent’ Ramaphosa 31.7.2019
Truth will set us free … from the ANC 31.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition