31.7.2019 02:03 pm

Mandela FaceApp revives Mandela Effect conspiracy theory

Citizen reporter
Nelson Mandela FaceApp pic | Image: Twitter

Nelson Mandela FaceApp pic | Image: Twitter

In addition to misremembering the events surrounding his death, many are convinced he died long before apartheid came to an end.

Just when the world thought the FaceApp wave was over, a Twitter user decided to try it on an old photograph of Nelson Mandela to further prove a theory the believe in and have come to refer to as ‘The Mandela Effect.’

A Twitter handle who goes by the user name @Jether_Calypso tweeted three FaceApped pictures of Mandela with the final result looking visibly different from the Mandela we know and he captioned it: “Huh… Guys, it wasnt him.” [sic]

What is ‘The Mandela Effect’?

The Mandela Effect refers to the phenomenon in which a number of people misremember the events surrounding Madiba’s death. As a result, they are under the impression that he died earlier than he did. For some, he died in the 80s and for others, he died prior to the date of his actual death in 2013.

In most cases, these people also attest to having a memory of his death being widely covered in the media at the time it happened.

This has also happened with the “box of chocolates” quote from the Forest Gump film and the Berenstain vs. Berenstein bears debate.

Following @Jether_Calypso’s tweet of the Mandela FaceApp, various Twitter users weighed in with their suspicions on the Mandela effect and the theory that he actually died in the mid-1980s and was replaced by a lookalike.

There were those who rubbished @Jether_Calypso’s tweet.

But there are also those who have shared their own conspiracy theories and likened it to the unsubstantiated theory that has recently been doing the rounds claiming that Madiba was replaced by a man named Gibson Makanda (the surname has been spelt in different ways across various social media posts).

Mandela is not the only public figure to fall victim to falsehoods about his death, he is in the company of famous faces such as rapper Tupac Shakur who many believe is still alive and hiding out in Cuba as well as musician Elvis Presley.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Naledi Pandor visits, paints school in honour of Mandela 31.7.2019
Nelson Mandela: The real star of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 19.7.2019
We need the Cleggs, Mandelas and other good people 19.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition