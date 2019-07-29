Malema vows to fight all the way to ConCourt for Mkhwebane

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has announced he will take his fight to have President Cyril Ramaphosa implement the remedial action requested by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in a recent report to the Constitutional Court, if it comes to that.

The matter is currently still before the courts, with a recent interdict in favour of Public Enterprises Minister bringing only temporary relief.

Malema had predicted that things would not go his way in the ruling handed down on Monday morning, tweeting even before the judgment was handed down: “We are going to ConCourt.”

The ruling saw Gordhan successfully interdicting Mkhwebane’s remedial action against him in her recent report, which found Gordhan guilty of violating the constitution.

On July 15, Malema had filed an intervention application at the High Court in Pretoria that saw him and the EFF joining the case, opposing the interdict alongside Mkhwebane.

He took to Twitter on Monday morning, responding to two tweets with his ConCourt prediction.

Attempting to take the fight to SA’s apex court may ultimately be necessary after the high court ruled in Gordhan’s favour, finding that his legal team was correct in arguing that the harm to him would be irreparable if the interdict was not granted. However, before the Constitutional Court can be involved, the lower courts would first have to overturn Mkhwebane’s report and its recommendations in their entirety.

Malema’s tweet therefore suggests that he believes that the high court and the appeal court will ultimately also rule in favour of Gordhan.

The public protector report, which resulted from complaints that included one from EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, found that Gordhan had violated the constitution through his connection to the so-called Sars “rogue unit”, and by allegedly lying to parliament and the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture about meetings with the Gupta family.

Gordhan lodged an urgent application to suspend and interdict the remedial orders by the public protector, citing “improper motives” on her part.

We are going to Concourt — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 29, 2019

