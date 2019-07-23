Malema tells us what he thinks racism really is

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema took to Twitter to offer his definition of racism.

Those expecting a critical race theory may, however, be disappointed, as the commander-in-chief’s definition consisted of three “pile of poo” emojis.

Racism is ???????????? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 23, 2019

While Malema’s definition of racism may not seem serious at face value, he was in fact reacting to a serious situation. He tweeted this after retweeting a description of a case involving two white men alleged to have used electrical shock instruments on six black female employees.

According to the tweet, two men appeared in Delmas in Mpumalanga for allegedly using the instruments, which according to the tweet are meant for “female cattle’s private parts”.

The Citizen was unable to find further information on the case at this point, and will attempt to do so in the hopes of providing a clearer picture of what transpired.

Two Trutor boerderey sons from Delmas in Mpumalanga appeared in court yesterday for putting the electrical chocking instrument in to the private parts of six black woman employess,the machine is made to be used on the female cattle’s private parts not human being @EFFSouthAfrica — collensedibe (@collensedibe) July 23, 2019

