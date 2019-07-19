South Africa prepares itself for ‘President Mabuza’

Following the release of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report finding that President Cyril Ramaphosa was guilty of violating the constitution and misleading parliament relating to donations made by Bosasa’s Gavin Watson to his CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency, it makes sense that South Africans would question his future as our president.

This has led to the conclusion by many on Twitter that we should start preparing for the inauguration of a person one user described as the “president in waiting” – current vice president David “DD” Mabuza, sometimes referred to by his nickname, “the cat”.

Mabuza’s status as deputy president came into question earlier this year, when he delayed his swearing-in, saying he wanted to first deal with a report that found him to have brought the ANC into disrepute.

The report, which identified Mabuza among 22 allegedly problematic candidates, led to “the cat” meeting with the ANC’s internal integrity commission to plead his case, after which he made his return as deputy president.

While Ramaphosa’s future is not known at this point – whether or not Mkhwebane’s report, which gives Ramaphosa one month to disclose all the donations to his campaign to become ANC president, would result in his departure is unclear – as far as Twitter is concerned, Mabuza’s promotion is a done deal.

We must prepare for the inauguration of David Mabuza — Israel (@Umluleki) July 19, 2019

Under DD MABUZA I'm sure land will be expropriated. — STHEBE (@sthebeworldwide) July 19, 2019

Phakama President DD Mabuza pic.twitter.com/pNAZi6P1ma — kabelo (@kabelo4445) July 19, 2019

South Africa be ready for the Cat. The incoming President of the Republican. David Dabede Mabuza. Cupcake must go clear his name. #PublicProtector #Bosasa pic.twitter.com/bYOYm8bxlg — Sihle Lonzi (@SihleLonzi) July 19, 2019

Thanks @MmusiMaimane for bringing us President DD Mabuza.#PublicProtector — Tshepo on Wheels #iHussle (@TshepoMamabolo6) July 19, 2019

Our President in waiting. Mr DD Mabuza ladies & gentleman ???????? #PublicProtector pic.twitter.com/o95IKhJqlm — STHEBE (@sthebeworldwide) July 19, 2019

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema was ahead of the curve in calling for South Africa to ready themselves for the possibility of a Mabuza presidency.

“If Ramaphosa goes down, you may want to prepare for a president called DD Mabuza because there is nothing on him,” he said at a press conference earlier in July at the EFF headquarters in Braamfontein.

Malema said he believed that while there was no “tangible evidence of corruption against” Mabuza, there “is something tangible” against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Malema said the donations to Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency – that have since resulted in the report released by Mkhwebane – make any allegations against Mabuza look like “toilet gossip”.

“It is looking extremely bad for Ramaphosa and the likelihood is that he would not finish his term. I like him but he has to comply with the law. He has to sort out the problem otherwise he is going to be in trouble,” Malema said.

