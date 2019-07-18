How some famous faces spent their 67 minutes on Mandela Day

Ten years ago the United Nations officially declared 18 July as Nelson Mandela International Day (or Mandela Day) and encouraged citizens all over the world to spend 67 minutes in the service of others on the new annual international day in honour of Mandela.

According to the UN, Mandela Day is not meant as a public holiday, but as a day to honour the legacy of South Africa’s former president, and his values, through volunteering and community service on his birthday.

While many took to social media to merely wish him a happy birthday, others shared pictures taken while they were completing their Mandela Day activities. Take a look:

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr. Tshepo Motsepe

DJ Sabby

Mmusi Maimane

Lamiez Holworthy

