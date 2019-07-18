How some famous faces spent their 67 minutes on Mandela Day

Ten years ago the United Nations officially declared 18 July as Nelson Mandela International Day (or Mandela Day) and encouraged citizens all over the world to spend 67 minutes in the service of others on the new annual international day in honour of Mandela.
According to the UN, Mandela Day is not meant as a public holiday, but as a day to honour the legacy of South Africa’s former president, and his values, through volunteering and community service on his birthday.
While many took to social media to merely wish him a happy birthday, others shared pictures taken while they were completing their Mandela Day activities. Take a look:
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr. Tshepo Motsepe
DJ Sabby
To make a difference starts with one small effort. Thank you to everyone that supported this campaign. From your retweets, reposts, donations and efforts went a long way. To my partners @littleashford I can’t thank you enough for allowing me to partner with you on this campaign. To @thalitha_childrens_trust you guys are angels and I’m here to help whenever. To my sponsors: @fordsouthafrica @yfm @go_go_shuttles forever grateful. ????: @sheriffshots_
Mmusi Maimane
President Nelson Mandela taught us that readers are leaders, today I spend my #67minutes at Bergsig Primary in Bonteheuwel, emphasizing the importance of quality education in preparing our children for an ever-changing future. I'm grateful to be around these young bright minds. Myself and these leaders from Bergsig Primary wish you all a happy Mandela Day. ????????
Lamiez Holworthy
Meet “Mastermind” ????
Spent my #MandelaDay2019 at Zodwa Special School in Atteridgeville with my @Official_SABC1 family. #hislegacylives ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3LNHCQVUzP
— LamiezHolworthy (@LamiezHolworthy) July 18, 2019
