Being Bonang season 3 causes a fan frenzy

Bonang Matheba | Image: Twitter

Fans who host the top five viewing parties as chosen by Bonang stand to win a prize.

The anticipation for the premiere of season three of 1Magic’s reality show Being Bonang has sent fans into a frenzy as they scramble to plan impromptu viewing parties in support of the show’s star, Bonang Matheba.

Her fans have been tagging her in tweets, pictures and videos along with captions about how excited they are to see the episode, which will air tomorrow night at 7pm, after which it will be available on streaming app ShowMax.

Following a fan response to her preview of season three, episode one suggesting that fans should make a thing out of watching the show slumber party style, Matheba commended the idea and promised to follow through on it.

It was not long before fans were sharing their own plans to host similar events for the show, which led to Matheba putting up some kind of reward for fans who follow through.

She will also be hosting her own viewing party for a select few fans.

The show first began in 2017 as a chronicle of the star’s life after years of begging from her fans after her hit YouTube series B*Dazzled.

Though she promised she would never continue with Being Bonang after season 1, the Kardashian bug seems to have bitten the star, whose show may get renewed for another season.

