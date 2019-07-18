Being Bonang season 3 causes a fan frenzy

The anticipation for the premiere of season three of 1Magic’s reality show Being Bonang has sent fans into a frenzy as they scramble to plan impromptu viewing parties in support of the show’s star, Bonang Matheba.

Her fans have been tagging her in tweets, pictures and videos along with captions about how excited they are to see the episode, which will air tomorrow night at 7pm, after which it will be available on streaming app ShowMax.

We Can Start Counting Hours Now @bonang_m, I'm sure you're very excited, We all are, Queen ???? ❤️????????????#BeingBonangS3 pic.twitter.com/jLg8k5AZt0 — Bonginkosi B* Mbele???? (@BongiBMbele) July 18, 2019

@bonang_m Tommorrow e langa laka BONANG????. I'm Super Excited. I Even Marked The Date On My Calendar. #BeingBonangS3 pic.twitter.com/MKIE1dxcCx — ????????Bongekile Tsuari???????? (@Bongekile_T014) July 18, 2019

Following a fan response to her preview of season three, episode one suggesting that fans should make a thing out of watching the show slumber party style, Matheba commended the idea and promised to follow through on it.

Thank you for this amazing idea baby!! I’m gonna come up with something. Details coming tomorrow!! ???????? https://t.co/luqoHH7SEF — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 17, 2019

It was not long before fans were sharing their own plans to host similar events for the show, which led to Matheba putting up some kind of reward for fans who follow through.

The girls and I have a whole viewing party planned I CANNOT WAIT ???????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/BVRbHkXr4A — Leletu ???? (@Le_SoM) July 17, 2019

Send me pictures!! I’ll reward ya’ll… ???????? https://t.co/xoLsOz6rh3 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 18, 2019

If you are in JHB viewing party for #BeingBonangS3 klk ??? — firstbornkaBonang (@NalediMbili) July 18, 2019

I wanna see the viewing parties. Send me pictures! Top five parties will get goodies from me!! #BeingBNG ???????? https://t.co/GwHl9vw7Ok — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 18, 2019

She will also be hosting her own viewing party for a select few fans.

I’m hosting a BNG viewing party tomorrow….???????????????? #BeingBonang — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 18, 2019

The show first began in 2017 as a chronicle of the star’s life after years of begging from her fans after her hit YouTube series B*Dazzled.

Though she promised she would never continue with Being Bonang after season 1, the Kardashian bug seems to have bitten the star, whose show may get renewed for another season.

READ NEXT: Bonang on her parents’ divorce, what she spends her money on

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.