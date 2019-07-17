FaceApp sparks data privacy concerns

While most of the world was enjoying Wednesday’s geriatric social media fun thanks to FaceApp, highly vigilant users were screaming bloody murder about the application’s privacy policy and raison d’être.

The app seemed to boom on Tuesday evening after a number of social media influencers all over the world posted images of what they would look like had they aged considerably.

The ageing filter is something that Trevor Noah has been using for months in a number of promo videos for his comedy shows.

What is FaceApp?

According to its app store description, FaceApp is a free mobile app that features a range of pre-set filters that instantly alter the appearance of a persons face by adding wrinkles, sun damage, glasses, facial hair and grey hair using a type of artificial intelligence to “transform your face”. To date, its ageing filter has made it significantly more popular.

Privacy concerns

ABC News reports that the app’s detractors claim the app could collect more than just the photos that are uploaded.

“FaceApp cannot ensure the security of any information you transmit to FaceApp or guarantee that information on the service may not be accessed, disclosed, altered or destroyed,” reads part of its privacy policy.

If you use Face App you are giving them a license to use your photos, your name, your username, and your likeness for any purpose. #FaceApp #FaceAppChallenge pic.twitter.com/6xcJ6Anfi4 — Advovo Wabantu  (@AdvovoWabantu) July 17, 2019

The app’s privacy page also says they may share user content and your information with businesses that are legally part of the same group of companies that they are part of.

According to ABC News chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, once you opt in to using the app and you allow all its permission requests, you’re giving it access to your phone, i.e,, all of your contacts and pictures.

“Once you allow that you are giving away everything. That’s how they’re paying for it, free isn’t actually free, they’re giving away your information,” said Jarvis.

Other concerns are similar to those first expressed about Snapchat when the app boomed. Many believed the app was developed by the government as a way to collect data for a global facial recognition program.

This has not stopped social media users from enjoying visions of what they may look like 40 to 50 years from now. Check out some of the posts under the #FaceApp and #AgeChallenge hashtags.

S. Africans join the #FaceApp fun

READ NEXT: New dating app for Trump fans leaks users’ data: report

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.