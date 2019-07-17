Important South Africans offer tributes to Johnny Clegg

Tributes poured in Wednesday for anti-apartheid singer Johnny Clegg, who died aged 66, with politicians, musicians and friends lauding the “White Zulu” for building bridges in a divided nation.

“A beloved, inspirational, and heroic voice has fallen silent and leaves all of us bereft of an exceptional compatriot and icon of social cohesion and non-racialism,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said about Clegg.

British-born Clegg was a pioneer – blending Zulu rhythms from his adopted South Africa with Western styles, all while defying apartheid segregation laws.

“We are blessed to have seen him… We will keep working for the country of his dreams,” the Nelson Mandela Foundation tweeted, describing Clegg as “a musical icon and a freedom fighter”.

Clegg mastered the language, culture, and high kicks of Zulu dance, forming multi-racial bands in defiance of the race-separating laws of the apartheid-era government which censored his work.

Among his best-known tracks was Asimbonanga, Zulu for “We have not seen him”, released in 1987 following the declaration of a state of emergency by the apartheid government.

The song paid tribute to Nelson Mandela – then in jail – and was outlawed because any reference to the anti-apartheid leader was illegal.

It became an anthem for the anti-apartheid struggle.

After a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Clegg passed away on Tuesday surrounded by family at his home in Johannesburg.

“He was just a gift from God,” said Sipho Mchunu, co-founder of Clegg’s first band “Juluka”, formed when Clegg was only 17.

“He was more than my brother… My heart is broken,” Mchunu told local radio station, 702.

A private funeral service will be held for the celebrated musician but a service will also be arranged for the public to pay their respects, his manager Roddy Quin said in a statement.

Clegg is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jenny, and their two sons Jesse and Jaron.

A towering giant has fallen with the passing of legendary Singer-songwriter & Anthropologist Johnny Clegg. Our hearts are sore & as he famously sang in Asimbonanga "oh the sea is cold & the sky is grey" as we contend with the loss of a torchbearer of our struggle for freedom. pic.twitter.com/35RGuWGn02 — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 16, 2019

I'm deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Johnny Clegg. A true legend and one of our greatest ambassadors. He wrote our SA story when our country was at its worst and at its best. I'd like to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace. ???????? pic.twitter.com/m2WP8T8xqh — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) July 16, 2019

Johnny Clegg was an anthropologist and cultural legend who transcended race to shine a bright ray of light and hope from apartheid South Africa. Condolences to family. Thank you for sharing Johnny with us. pic.twitter.com/Z0GRReYJEp — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) July 16, 2019

The EFF sends its heartfelt condolences on the passing of award-winning legendary musician Johnny Clegg. May his family be comforted and his soul rest in perfect peace. pic.twitter.com/OwKbBT3Wju — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 16, 2019

Oh my Goodness.., just learned of the death of Legendary Musician, Johnny Clegg. Another loss to South African arts industry. May his Soul Rest Peace pic.twitter.com/RYmlCqF8h2 — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 16, 2019

Profoundly heartbreaking to receive the news of the untimely passing of music icon and anti-apartheid activist Johnny Clegg #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/AADBnYvl5x — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 16, 2019

Farewell my friend. We will always remember you. Johnny Clegg Rest In Peace. ???????????????????? — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) July 16, 2019

His music is amongst the soundtracks of the birth of a new nation, bounded together by a common vision of a non-racial, non- sexist, free and united society. We salute one of the great sons of our soil, #JohnnyClegg – May his soul RIP. Thank you for the music pic.twitter.com/pyVVTviJGR — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 17, 2019

Oh No just seen that #JohnnyClegg also passed away! That’s quite a devastating punch to anyone that knows him well in terms of what he represented and how he used his music to inspire generations of freedom fighters and peace loving citizens of the world! Oh No! Shocked! — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) July 16, 2019

Shocked and saddened by the passing of one of my hero’s #Johnnyclegg. A man who taught me to be brave enough to focus on the humanity that lives inside us all. A true son of Africa – we were all lucky enough to have lived in his lifetime. ???????? — Danny K (@dannykmusic) July 16, 2019

Johnny Clegg was woke when it counted. RIP sir. — Chester Missing (@chestermissing) July 16, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.