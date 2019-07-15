Shocked fans flood social media after slaying of Mark Batchelor

Fans from around the country have been flooding social media with messages of disbelief and condolences after an apparent hit on former Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana player Mark Batchelor.

Many fans decried the way in which he died.

Mark Batchelor died ????????????????what is happening in this country — Pauline (@Miss_PauLee) July 15, 2019

"Mark Batchelor" RIP Mark Batchelor, my country is slowly becoming another Mexico, or these other violent South American countries where drug wars, gangs, corrupt police rule — sabelo (@Sabza200BC) July 15, 2019

Some social media users referred to his lifestyle, which allegedly involved contact with known shady characters in the “underworld”.

That sounds like a hit, not a random hijacking gone deadly. Organised crime is rife in this mafia state. Mark Batchelor pic.twitter.com/LhYcQOTNQa — Siya Veyane (@siyaveyane) July 15, 2019

Mark Batchelor was murdered by Bedfordview mafias from Eastern Europe, they're the only ones who deal with motorbike hits — ???? (@UnRuly20) July 15, 2019

Aaai Madoda Mark Batchelor naye. Was there ever anything good that could come out hanging out with Schultz. — Mr Mello (@tebogo_mello) July 15, 2019

Mark Batchelor has always been involved in the underworld. I'm not surprised by this. Eventually it catches up. — Nandi Cakes???? (@NandiCakes_) July 15, 2019

But overwhelmingly, fans were shocked and saddened by the news.

May the soul of Mark Batchelor rest in peace. He will solemnly missed in South African football fraternity. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/DZGsLCfvQS — Ruby Kekana (@RubyKekana) July 15, 2019

Damn this Mark Batchelor news shook me to the core…. ???????????????? — Jaydene Leyds (@Jayleyds) July 15, 2019

This is sad heartfelt condolences to the Batchelor family and friends. May he rest in eternal peace. #RIPMarkBatchelor https://t.co/gk7c8Ty84a — Nonhlanhla Sifumba (@NonnysZA) July 15, 2019

I'm deeply saddened at hearing of the death of former footballer and football analyst Mark Batchelor I worked with him for many years on TV Deepest Condolences. pic.twitter.com/TIb1EbVlZT — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) July 15, 2019

Batchelor was apparently gunned down by two men on motorcycles as he turned into the driveway of his home in Market Street, Olivedale in Johannesburg just before 7pm.

Police are still at the scene and are investigating a murder.

No motive for the killing is known yet.

