15.7.2019 09:56 pm

Shocked fans flood social media after slaying of Mark Batchelor

Citizen reporter
The cordoned-off crime scene where Mark Batchelor was shot and killed in Market Street, Olivedale, 15 July 2019. Picture: Michel Bega

Some social media users referred to his lifestyle, which allegedly involved contact with known shady characters in the ‘underworld’.

Fans from around the country have been flooding social media with messages of disbelief and condolences after an apparent hit on former Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana player Mark Batchelor.

Many fans decried the way in which he died.

But overwhelmingly, fans were shocked and saddened by the news.

Batchelor was apparently gunned down by two men on motorcycles as he turned into the driveway of his home in Market Street, Olivedale in Johannesburg just before 7pm.

Police are still at the scene and are investigating a murder.

No motive for the killing is known yet.

