Jaques Pauw slammed for ‘pathetic’ focus on ‘dope-smoking Rastafarian’

Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw has released an article calling into question Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recently-released report finding that Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had violated the constitution through his involvement in the so-called “rogue unit” at Sars.

Pauw reports that one of Mkhwebane’s main sources was a former Sars employee who Mkhwebane presented as a “specialist agent” at Sars but who told Pauw he knew nothing about the “rogue unit”.

The source, named as Keletso Bizoski “JahRa” Manyike, is described as an “unemployed, dope-smoking Rastafarian”.

The reaction to the story on social media has seen some questioning whether this portrayal of Manyike is relevant or fair.

Acclaimed author Zakes Mda calmly expresses this view: “I’m just wondering how his religion and the fact that he enjoys weed comes into play in the whole story. If he was Catholic and enjoyed ice cream would the story have unfolded differently? This is a genuine question because I don’t know the story yet,” he tweeted.

Others have had a stronger reaction. One user described the Sunday Times as a “downgrade” for suggesting that a “‘pot-smoking Rastafarian’ cannot be a credible witness”, another described the focus on Manyike’s religion as an “unnecessary, bigoted” “ad hominem attack” and a “degenerate affront to the constitution.”

“It’s pathetic how low they’ve stooped,” said another user.

“The story still had weight without the attack on his person,” said yet another.

The Citizen has attempted to reach Pauw for his response and will update this article with it when we receive it.

Mkhwebane recently released a report resulting from an investigation into Gordhan, which the public protector said was conducted “under extremely difficult conditions”, and contained the bombshell that the so-called “rogue unit” was real.

Mkhwebane also found that Gordhan lied to both parliament and the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture when he said he couldn’t recall meeting members of the controversial Gupta family.

Mkhwebane said the allegation of the establishment of a Sars intelligence unit – often called the rogue unit – is substantiated, and that Gordhan should have been aware of the unit while operating as Sars commissioner. She added that he believes that he “was aware”.

Mkhwebane said Gordhan’s conduct relating to the intelligence unit violated the constitution.

Gordhan, according to Mkhwebane, played a role in recruiting Johan Van Loggerenberg to the unit.

Mkhwebane also said she possessed evidence that would prove that intelligence equipment was procured for use by the unit, and that this equipment was procured improperly. She says Sars has not provided her with the information she requested on this equipment.

According to the public protector, former Sars head Oupa Magashula lied under oath about the existence of the unit.

The public protector also found that former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s appointment was irregular. A previous report found the same regarding the approval of Pillay’s early retirement by Gordhan.

