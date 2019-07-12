SA reacts to communication department’s 4IR blazers

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and her deputy, Pinky Kekana, recently unveiled the fourth industrial revolution blazers which got tongues wagging – and not in a good way.

The pair wore the uniform during their presentation at the budget vote speech in Parliament on Wednesday.

The concept of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (stylised as 4IR) has been a buzzword for government in recent months and has featured in many of the speeches delivered by Ndabeni-Abrahams and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, both politicians have been subject to much criticism about the content of these speeches and how thin they are in detail about what government’s plan is for the country’s segue into this revolution.

First throwaway mention of ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ one and a half hours in. Hmmm, please define #4IR Mr President. #SONA2019 — Abdul Hamid Carrim (@baymath) June 20, 2019

So YOUNG PEOPLE only exist to help the elders know amd understand the 4IR? And people still clap their hands?#SONA2019#SONA19

???? — anti-populism activist ???????? (@KgoleThapedii) June 20, 2019

How many times do you think we will hear the phrase FOURTH INDUSTRY REVOLUTION #SONA2019 #4IR — M I X O ???????????? (@4otune) February 7, 2019

In that same vein, Ndabeni-Abrahams’s blazer received more criticism than praise.

4IR blazers – hot or not?

