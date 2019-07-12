12.7.2019 12:15 pm

SA reacts to communication department’s 4IR blazers

Kaunda Selisho
Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams | Image: Twitter

South Africans were not impressed with the communication department’s new threads.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and her deputy, Pinky Kekana, recently unveiled the fourth industrial revolution blazers which got tongues wagging – and not in a good way.

The pair wore the uniform during their presentation at the budget vote speech in Parliament on Wednesday.

The concept of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (stylised as 4IR) has been a buzzword for government in recent months and has featured in many of the speeches delivered by Ndabeni-Abrahams and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, both politicians have been subject to much criticism about the content of these speeches and how thin they are in detail about what government’s plan is for the country’s segue into this revolution.

In that same vein, Ndabeni-Abrahams’s blazer received more criticism than praise.

