10.7.2019 03:37 pm

If Bafana Beats Nigeria I Will…

Citizen reporter
Innocent Maela with Bafana Bafana teammates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

DJ Fresh even promised to spill the beans on his next venture if Bafana Bafana beats Nigeria tonight. 

After pulling off a surprise win against Egypt, all eyes are on Bafana Bafana ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match against Nigeria.

Opinions about Bafana Bafana’s potential success are split right down the middle and this had prompted many to post wagers on Twitter about what they will do to commemorate Bafana’s win if they make it.

From giving up sex for six months to buying other Twitter users airtime and telling their crushes how they feel, check out what SA twitter has promised to do if Bafana Bafana beats Nigeria tonight.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

