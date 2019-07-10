If Bafana Beats Nigeria I Will…

After pulling off a surprise win against Egypt, all eyes are on Bafana Bafana ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match against Nigeria.

Opinions about Bafana Bafana’s potential success are split right down the middle and this had prompted many to post wagers on Twitter about what they will do to commemorate Bafana’s win if they make it.

From giving up sex for six months to buying other Twitter users airtime and telling their crushes how they feel, check out what SA twitter has promised to do if Bafana Bafana beats Nigeria tonight.

What will you do if Bafana wins?

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

