Portfolio committee to rope in MEC Mazibuko for restrained woman video

The Gauteng Portfolio committee will be writing to MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko to urge her to monitor and ensure the speedy finalisation of an investigation launched by Johannesburg metro police into the footage of a woman restrained by city metro officers.

While Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun confirmed that an investigation would be done following the circulation of a video on social media, the portfolio committee has expressed concern over the incident showing officers forceful attempt to draw blood samples.

The committee acknowledged the city’s investigation into the matter and called for the city to take decisive action, should it be established that the officers acted against the law.

Committee chairperson Mapiti Matsena said the committee called on officers to practice restraint.

“The committee calls on law enforcement officers to be cautious not to infringe on the rights of civilians while performing their duties, as some actions may be viewed as a serious violation of human rights as entrenched in the Constitution of the country.”

The committee, whose mandate is to provide oversight on the work of law enforcement agencies, vowed to await the outcome of the internal investigations by JMPD.

They plan to rope in Mazibuko to ensure the speedy finalisation of the matter.

Footage of the woman surfaced this week showing the woman screaming while officers surrounded her.

Sun, in an earlier report, clarified that the woman failed her breathalyser test, which necessitated the police officers to arrest and escort her to the Dauglasdale police station for further processing.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

