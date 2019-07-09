Journos debate: Should they be ‘tough’ or should politicians show more respect?

Following the claims of former Sunday Times journalist Piet Rampedi that allege that Tiso Blackstar founder and CEO Andrew Bonamour conspired against him with Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan in return for “commercial support,” various journalists took to Twitter to openly debate what they term “abuse” at the hands of politicians.

Power FM host Aldrin Sampear on Tuesday tweeted: “One day more reporters will be brave and share their encounters with Minister Pravin Gordhan. It is their stories to share when they are ready. It is an unwritten principle that journos never want to be the story, hence you won’t hear of these things.”

Frequent News24 columnist Max du Preez disagreed with Sampear and believes that ill-treatment is a part of the job.

“Oh please. This is pathetic. ‘The minister doesn’t like me, boo-hoo, I’m so brave’. Start worrying when politicians don’t hate and threaten you. This is journalism, not Sunday school,” he tweeted.

A number of Twitter users shared du Preez’s view but it was Pauli Van Wyk who took a position somewhere in the middle when she tweeted: “Yes, journalists are tough and we can take a politician’s abuse. Female journos are tough and we can take this paternal and sexist targeting while the males are respected. We *can. It is bullsh** that we *should. Politicians should behave & be respectful.”

Should journo's take political abuse?

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

