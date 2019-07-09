L-Tido’s ‘good girls’ comment sparks conversation

Some call it loaded while others believe it is a simple statement, but people just can’t seem to agree on how to feel about a statement posted by rapper L-Tido on Tuesday.

L-Tido (real name Thato Lloyd Madonsela) stated: “Joburg has ruined so many good girls from out of town.”

Joburg has ruined so many good girls from out of town — #16 (@L_Tido) July 9, 2019

For years, “the big city” also known as “the City of Gold” has been the subject of many stereotypes when it comes to the effect it has on those who come to reside/work here from out of town, and a number of L-Tido’s followers share this sentiment.

Tweeps agree with L-Tido's "good girls" comment

However, there were many more who disagreed.

Tweeps question L-Tido's "good girls" comment

