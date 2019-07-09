9.7.2019 04:30 pm

L-Tido’s ‘good girls’ comment sparks conversation

Citizen reporter
Rapper L-Tido | Image: Twitter

The rapper shared his thoughts on the effect that the ‘big bad city’ has on ‘good girls’.

Some call it loaded while others believe it is a simple statement, but people just can’t seem to agree on how to feel about a statement posted by rapper L-Tido on Tuesday.

L-Tido (real name Thato Lloyd Madonsela) stated: “Joburg has ruined so many good girls from out of town.”

For years, “the big city” also known as “the City of Gold” has been the subject of many stereotypes when it comes to the effect it has on those who come to reside/work here from out of town, and a number of L-Tido’s followers share this sentiment.

However, there were many more who disagreed.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

