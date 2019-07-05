Mbalula says transport department will advertise on Marawa’s channel

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has received criticism, and praise, for vowing to support Robert Marawa’s new venture.

Taking to social media on Thursday evening, Marawa announced that he had launched his own online TV channel which fans will watch on YouTube. Clips of the channel show Mawara with Senegalese legend Khalilou Fadiga.

“You asked for it… Now it is here… At your command,” he said, further asking fans to subscribe. The channel already has more than 9,000 subscribers.

Marawa received messages of support, with some of his followers offering free services to help him build his channel.

The transport minister was one of those who vowed to support Marawa’s channel with advertising.

“Do your thing, Robert Marawa, you have what it takes. Transport department will advertise there,” he said, a comment that divided his followers.

Nothing wrong to support black talent if @robertmarawa is having a tv channel there’s nothing wrong to ask our dept as they spread their ads they must also add this channel. Rise up ! Dont vulgarise ! — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 5, 2019

While some praised him for helping build a black man’s dream, some, however, said it was wrong of him to decide where advertising for the department would be placed.

“No minister, PFMA doesn’t allow you to predetermine the service provider to be appointed when using a fair procurement procedure… even for advertising,” said Twitter user NduKlein, while Lynda White wrote: “Great call, just put proper procurement process in place return on investment is about followers of his new program, so maybe get one of your people to do the numbers first on how many transport users you will reach.”

The minister said he saw nothing wrong with supporting black talent.

He said: “If Robert Marawa is having a TV channel, there’s nothing wrong to ask our department as they spread their ads they must also add this channel. Rise up! Don’t vulgarise!”

Marawa responded: “Thank you, minister! Great to hear that you will also place your advertising here! I appreciate your support… let’s transport sport to a better place safely.”

