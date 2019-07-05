WATCH: Video footage alleged to show SBV guard shooting contractor

A video is currently circulating on social media in which a security guard alleged to be from SBV Services is believed to have shot and killed a striking contractor.

In the video, six shots are heard being fired in alleged reaction to protesters blocking a road. It is still unclear where the footage was taken.

“I’ll hit you,” one of the security personnel commands as he aims at one of the men. A shot is fired, causing those watching to scream in shock. Six more shots are fired. One of the men lands on the floor screaming shortly after.

It is unclear from the video if a man was shot and killed. However, the caption to the footage posted by Fundisiwe Nzimande (@FundiNzimande05) alleges this is the case. The Citizen has attempted to contact Nzimande for more clarity and will update this article once we have successfully done so.

The caption alleges that “SBV shot [a] striking contractor”, adding that it was because “they were blocking the road”.

“The guy had no gun and was not a threat,” the tweet continues. “He died for nothing”.

The Citizen has attempted to contact SBV via both email and through multiple phone numbers. We will update this article with the company’s comment once received.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

