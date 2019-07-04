WATCH: ‘Hammer’ thrown, windows smashed in taxi vs motorist clash

Footage of an altercation between a motorist and a taxi driver has some viewers shaken on social media.

In the video, which is dated July 3, the motorist can be heard stating that the taxi driver was threatening him. The motorist then pans the camera to show the aggressive taxi driver wielding what he describes as a hammer.

The taxi driver, at the realisation that the motorist does not intend to stop, throws the “hammer” at the passenger window of the motorist, who is driving a Toyota. The thrown hammer luckily bounces off the window although the motorist notes that his car was damaged.

Moments later the apparent taxi driver goes behind the motorist to appear on his right. The taxi driver then forces the Toyota to a halt before bashing the window. It is unclear if the driver of the Toyota was harmed. The location of the video is still not known, although the footage indicates that it happened after 3pm.

The incident remains subject to a police investigation.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.