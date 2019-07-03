Twitter reacts to EFF members’ trash raid

A report in which trash alleged to have been discarded by EFF members was raided, revealing among other things bottles of expensive liquor, receipts, and condoms (both used and unused), continues to fuel a mixture of intrigue, outrage, and debate on social media.

It seems many on Twitter are divided by reporter Marianne Thamm’s investigative style, which they labelled “trash journalism” – something Thamm appears to agree on.

The report highlights the EFF members’ alleged expensive stay at upmarket accommodation before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s third state of the nation address (Sona). From expensive bottles to ticket stubs in the name of party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the party’s spending is purported to highlight hypocrisy, with Thamm alleging the EFF may not be walking the talk in terms of the views they promote to supporters.

Many have questioned the motive behind the Daily Maverick report and why other party members’ trash remains unchecked. While a few have defended the article, Twitter mostly continues to rage over the coverage of the party’s expensive getaway.

Much of the commentary focuses on the motive behind the report, with some labelling it selective and vindictive. Others, including journalist Aldrin Sampear, felt the report may cast a negative light on journalism as a whole.

EFF's trash raided Twitter reacts

