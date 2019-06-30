Mashaba lost respect for Manyi after his name change

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba seems to have lost respect for African Transformation Movement (ATM) NEC member and policy head Mzwanele Manyi after Manyi decided to drop the use of his English name, Jimmy.

Mashaba revealed this in response to criticism from Manyi who mistakenly believed that a rogue sign pictured in an unidentified Johannesburg suburb was the work of Mashaba’s administration.

Manyi compared the sign which seemingly bans recycling trolleys to apartheid-era signage.

The more things change, the more they remain the same.

Really now Mr Mayor????? @HermanMashaba#SophisticatedRacism pic.twitter.com/GDhAy0D1Ta — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) June 29, 2019

“I used to know and respect this man when he was Jimmy. I really wonder happened to Jimmy after becoming Mzwanele.,” fired back Mashaba.

I used to know and respect this man when he was Jimmy. I really wonder happened to Jimmy after becoming Mzwanele. https://t.co/P95UA1csal — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) June 29, 2019

Mashaba’s response prompted Manyi to remind Mashaba of his “black like me” days and an instance where they once worked together.

Interesting.

I could say much more about you when you ran Black Like Me.

I even invited you to address BMF.

Today, you are changed man. Am still believing in what you said in that BMF Dinner. Should I remind you? https://t.co/baXqAf9V7i — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) June 29, 2019

While Mashaba did not respond, he had issued an advisory prior to his exchange with Manyi and he denounced the sign which has been attributed to a “DA led JHB.”

Fellow residents, this is NOT an official @MyJRA sign. We have not issued these for @CityofJoburgZA

If you have seen these anywhere in our City, please take a pic and give us a location.

We apologise for any miscommunication or inconvenience caused. https://t.co/wrsfTqknC5 — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) June 29, 2019

This is not a legit JRA street sign. Must be an illegal sign out up by residents^TK https://t.co/8i97K5Uy4J — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) June 29, 2019

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

