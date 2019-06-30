30.6.2019 08:30 am

Mashaba lost respect for Manyi after his name change

Citizen reporter
Mzwanele Manyi at the launch of ANN7 news channel on August 21, 2013, in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images

Both politicians seem to miss versions of each other from bygone eras.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba seems to have lost respect for African Transformation Movement (ATM) NEC member and policy head Mzwanele Manyi after Manyi decided to drop the use of his English name, Jimmy.

Mashaba revealed this in response to criticism from Manyi who mistakenly believed that a rogue sign pictured in an unidentified Johannesburg suburb was the work of Mashaba’s administration.

Manyi compared the sign which seemingly bans recycling trolleys to apartheid-era signage.

“I used to know and respect this man when he was Jimmy. I really wonder happened to Jimmy after becoming Mzwanele.,” fired back Mashaba.

Mashaba’s response prompted Manyi to remind Mashaba of his “black like me” days and an instance where they once worked together.

While Mashaba did not respond, he had issued an advisory prior to his exchange with Manyi and he denounced the sign which has been attributed to a “DA led JHB.”

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

