WATCH: Little girl wins Hofmeyr’s DStv decoder-smashing competition

Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr has announced a few winners for his DStv decoder-smashing competition.

Hofmeyr announced last month that he had decided to unsubscribe from DStv and offered a reward for those who would follow suit, with a twist of destroying decoders while taking videos.

This following MultiChoice’s decision to ban his content on its platforms.

“A R10,000 cash prize for your video where you do the same. We’ll choose one lucky winner on 1 June 2019. We’ll inbox the winner, inform him or give his business any publicity that they would want. You must provide proof of your suspended DStv service,” he said at the time.

The musician managed to raise R56,000 for the competition.

People went out of their way to win the competition, with some driving over their decoders, while others apparently fed them to dogs and monkeys.

He said in Afrikaans: “White, black, coloured, English and Afrikaans people drove over their decoders, braaied them, buried them, dragged them behind vehicles, chopped them up, bulldozed them, fed them to dogs and monkeys, threw from towers and shot them to pieces using different calibre firearms.

“There has been Souties’ decoder ‘State funeral’ and Sakkie even threw a decoder from a remote control airplane! A few videos made it into the media without my assistance, like the first dish thrown from a roof and the man with his ‘DStv Decoder Boerewors’. But we also considered videos from people for whom it must have been rather difficult filming it, as well as those that had us crying with laughter.”

One of the participants who stole Hofmeyr followers’ hearts was that of a sharpshooting little girl. She won R4,000 for her act.

“Thank you, little one. I make you my major! Good shot,” said Hofmeyr.

He is yet to announce three more winners.

Watch the video below shared by Hofmeyr:

