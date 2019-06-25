25.6.2019 07:34 pm

Maile drags Mashaba’s wife into ‘Alex renewal project’ fracas

Gopolang Moloko
South Africa - Johannesburg - 05 June 2019 - Executive Mayor for the City of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba at World Environment Day at the Johannesburg Zoo with the theme of Air Pollution. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

In a series of tweets Maile wants answers from Mashaba.

A dispute between Gauteng’s Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba continues after it was sparked by allegations of corruption in the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP).

Maile, whose name has been earmarked for alleged corruption regarding the R1.3 billion renewal project, has vehemently denied any corruption, adding that every cent could be accounted for. This after Mashaba pointed to Maile, among others, as a factor that may have contributed to the lack of service delivery in Alexandra.

Maile was quick to slam Mashaba for using the Alex project as an excuse for the lack of service delivery in the embattled township.

Meanwhile, Maile appears to be on the warpath on social media, with questions directed at Mashaba. In one of his questions, Maile ropes in the mayor’s wife with a question related to her involvement in Phatsima properties, a subsidiary of Growthpoint properties, which does work with the city.

Mashaba’s link to Phatsima was before his appointment as mayor. He has since stated that he had cut ties with Growthpoint. The mayor reportedly once had a 40% indirect beneficial interest in Phatsima through the Herman and Connie Mashaba Trust. This appears to have intrigued Maile, who in a series of tweets demanded answers from Mashaba.

Maile even claims there was more corruption under Mashaba’s watch and alleged some MMCs used state funds for their own benefit.

Maile maintains the allegations that the ARP funds had been misused more than a decade ago were made without a shred of evidence. He has however spearheaded a campaign questioning if Growthpoint Properties stood to benefit from the city’s redevelopment. Mashaba dismissed the question.

Maile replied: “Mental illness is a serious challenge affecting millions in our communities. Many aren’t coming out for fear of being vilified and made a mockery of. For you to use mental illness as an attempt to insult speaks to the depth of your shallowness and shimmering stupidity.”

