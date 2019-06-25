Maile drags Mashaba’s wife into ‘Alex renewal project’ fracas

A dispute between Gauteng’s Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba continues after it was sparked by allegations of corruption in the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP).

Maile, whose name has been earmarked for alleged corruption regarding the R1.3 billion renewal project, has vehemently denied any corruption, adding that every cent could be accounted for. This after Mashaba pointed to Maile, among others, as a factor that may have contributed to the lack of service delivery in Alexandra.

Maile was quick to slam Mashaba for using the Alex project as an excuse for the lack of service delivery in the embattled township.

Meanwhile, Maile appears to be on the warpath on social media, with questions directed at Mashaba. In one of his questions, Maile ropes in the mayor’s wife with a question related to her involvement in Phatsima properties, a subsidiary of Growthpoint properties, which does work with the city.

Mashaba’s link to Phatsima was before his appointment as mayor. He has since stated that he had cut ties with Growthpoint. The mayor reportedly once had a 40% indirect beneficial interest in Phatsima through the Herman and Connie Mashaba Trust. This appears to have intrigued Maile, who in a series of tweets demanded answers from Mashaba.

@HermanMashaba Is your wife a shareholder at Phatsima the subsidiary of Growthpoint that does work with the City of Jhb?If so;do you know that this is corruption? — Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) June 25, 2019

@HermanMashaba Is there a relationship between Fieldband and the City of Jhb?.If so;would you define it as a relationship that’s above board?Above board loosely translated- zero corruption or irregularities. — Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) June 25, 2019

Maile even claims there was more corruption under Mashaba’s watch and alleged some MMCs used state funds for their own benefit.

@HermanMashaba is it true your MMC Phalatse spent close to a million rands on travel?If so how could you allow for such gross waste of state resources under your watch? — Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) June 25, 2019

Maile maintains the allegations that the ARP funds had been misused more than a decade ago were made without a shred of evidence. He has however spearheaded a campaign questioning if Growthpoint Properties stood to benefit from the city’s redevelopment. Mashaba dismissed the question.

@HermanMashaba tell us if Patsima Growthpoint going to benefit from this development. Mec @LebogangMaile1 has asked you as question we all want to know? City turns abandoned factories into low-cost housing https://t.co/ANOjuRq5Bj — Fhumulani Ramulifho (@fkRamulifho) June 25, 2019

I unfortunately I don’t have any experience treating mental challenges. I would suggest you ask for someone’s else’s intervention https://t.co/aRErJopjhv — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) June 25, 2019

Maile replied: “Mental illness is a serious challenge affecting millions in our communities. Many aren’t coming out for fear of being vilified and made a mockery of. For you to use mental illness as an attempt to insult speaks to the depth of your shallowness and shimmering stupidity.”

