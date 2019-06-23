‘I don’t kowtow to bullies,’ Van Damme tells Zille in twar over ‘racist’ incident

Former DA leader Helen Zille and DA MP Phumzile van Damme exchanged a few harsh words on Twitter that divided social media users on Sunday.

Van Damme took to social media last week to share that she punched a man who had been racist towards her at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

“The family. This lady was filming me the entire time, so I tried to take photos and that little sh*t in the black T-shirt came to my face and came within my face and ‘voetsek you black’ and threw on the ground. He was threatening violence so in self-defence I punched him in the head,” said Van Damme at the time.

The V&A Waterfront later apologised to Van Damme.

It said in a statement:”We do not tolerate any act of racism at the V&A Waterfront, an environment which daily, sees thousands of visitors from all walks of life, from all over the country, and all over the world, enjoying its facilities. We would ban anyone who displays racist behaviour on the property, with immediate effect.”

But Zille said it was important for both sides of the story to be heard to “work out” exactly what happened that day.

I wish the family would come forward and give us their perspective. But I suppose that are scared of potential consequences. It is hard, in these circumstances, to work out where the truth lies. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 22, 2019

Zille was responding to claims made by right-wing YouTuber Willem Petzer and shared on Twitter by @Alettaha that Van Damme was the “aggressor and architect” of the incident.

Van Damme fired back and told Zille to stop “invalidating” her experience.