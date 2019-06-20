20.6.2019 12:41 pm

Twins? Northern Cape Premier gets mistaken for Seal

Kaunda Selisho
Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul and musician Seal | Image: Twitter

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul and musician Seal | Image: Twitter

‘Just sign those autographs leadership, it will take less time than trying to explain,’ suggested one of his followers.

Northern Cape Premier and ANC Northern Cape Provincial Chairperson Dr. Zamani Sual may have a career as a stunt double if his recent experience is anything to go by.

The politician took to Twitter to share what he calls one of many experiences he has had where he was mistaken for musician Seal.

“Is there a resemblance here? Just today a white boy called her mom to come and meet with Seal. I’ve encountered this in the country and abroad more than 1000 times,” tweeted Saul.

The tweet has been shared close to 150 times and has received over 800 likes with many responding to confirm that they did indeed look alike.

There also seemed to be a large number of followers who were under the impression that Saul had been appointed as minister and not premier.

READ NEXT: Zamani Saul says no new cars for MECs as he takes over in Northern Cape

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Saul, Mathabatha set a fine example 30.5.2019
Northern Cape Premier Saul announces new cabinet 29.5.2019
Zamani Saul says no new cars for MECs as he takes over in Northern Cape 28.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition