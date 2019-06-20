Twins? Northern Cape Premier gets mistaken for Seal

Northern Cape Premier and ANC Northern Cape Provincial Chairperson Dr. Zamani Sual may have a career as a stunt double if his recent experience is anything to go by.

The politician took to Twitter to share what he calls one of many experiences he has had where he was mistaken for musician Seal.

“Is there a resemblance here? Just today a white boy called her mom to come and meet with Seal. I’ve encountered this in the country and abroad more than 1000 times,” tweeted Saul.

Is there a resemblance here? Just today a white boy called her mom to come and meet with Seal. I’ve encountered this in the country and abroad more than 1000 times. pic.twitter.com/wenLRG62Zy — Dr. Zamani Saul (@zsaul1) June 19, 2019

The tweet has been shared close to 150 times and has received over 800 likes with many responding to confirm that they did indeed look alike.

I initially thought you are Seal. Eintlik you are Seal and Seal is you. Case locked. — Taps Liphoko (@Taps_D) June 19, 2019

Seal Saul …. — Mojaki (@tlhogih45) June 20, 2019

Post a video singing Kiss from the Rose, i want to see something ???? pic.twitter.com/7ZeV9mOlLn — Someone's Son ???????????????????? (@thatguy_molet) June 20, 2019

long lost fam pic.twitter.com/JHtAyIzzjo — Tebogo Maseng (@tebogo_maseng) June 20, 2019

U two look once upon a time.

Is Him u, is U him, is u dem.???? — elcardochulu (@elcardochulu) June 20, 2019

You seem very much associated ????????‍♂️ — Madzenga (@NMadzenga) June 20, 2019

I was made aware by a lady sitting next to me at your inauguration, that you look alike with Seal. I believed — Dada Maretela (@MaretelaDada) June 20, 2019

Just sign those autographs leadership, it will take less time than trying to explain. — Godfrey Kekana (@kam2c) June 20, 2019

There also seemed to be a large number of followers who were under the impression that Saul had been appointed as minister and not premier.

Minister ????‍♂️????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️where r u from bro Premier not minister — Muleya Fanie (@Fanie7231) June 20, 2019

Premier – premier .. which tabloids do you read. — Antagonistic-Guru (@lebopmp) June 20, 2019

