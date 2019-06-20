Gwen Ngwenya compares Hofmeyr and Van Damme’s actions

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Gwen Ngwenya has been accused of not liking fellow DA member Phumzile Van Damme after the former compared the latter’s recent actions to that of Steve Hofmeyr.

Van Damme first made headlines earlier this week when she shared how she punched a man in the head in alleged self-defence following a race row at a popular Cape Town shopping complex and demanded that complex management ban the family that supposedly antagonised her.

In response to Van Damme’s tweets regarding the incident as well as the recent headline-making tweets seemingly sent by Zindzi Mandela, controversial Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr tweeted a threat to the pair.

“… when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don’t you forget it,” tweeted Hofmeyr.

His tweet instantly received backlash as a credible threat of violence against two women with many calling for him to be sanctioned for inciting violence but Ngwenya did not agree with the calls as evidenced by her tweets comparing the incidents.

To illustrate (imperfectly)

Man 1 fights in pub brawl. Man 2 same. Double standard: man 1 thrown out, man 2 not.

Doublespeak: Man 1 was fighting, man 2 was ‘interacting with strangers’. Doublespeak is scarier than double standards. It’s not just unfair it subverts reality. 2/2 — Gwen Ngwenya (@GwenNgwenya) June 19, 2019

“You lowkey don’t like @zilevandamme neh?” asked Twitter user @tebohoreginald to which Van Damme replied: “High-key. She knows why.”

High-key. She knows why. pic.twitter.com/Ylmy1jN4b3 — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 19, 2019

Ngwenya’s users engaged her on the issue, with some coming to Van Damme’s defence but Ngwenya was not having it.

I want to be fair. Im happy to work with any version of events. I’m saying how is that (hitting someone for ok knocking phone out of your hand) self defense, but saying you will kill someone who threatens your life an illegitimate incitement to violence? — Gwen Ngwenya (@GwenNgwenya) June 19, 2019

Agreed. Those who are violent and those who incite violence must be held accountable. — Gwen Ngwenya (@GwenNgwenya) June 20, 2019

Though Van Damme has been actively responding to the conversation/issue on Twitter, Ngwenya seems to have actively been avoiding addressing her directly and opted to speak about her and not to her.

READ NEXT: DA’s ‘policy double-speak, ANC obsession’ sank it in elections

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.