FNB apologises for erroneous deposits

Citizen reporter
A system glitch which caused delays the bank’s debit card transactions resulted in customers believing they had received ‘free money’.

First National Bank apologized on Wednesday after a number of their customers had reportedly woken up to irregularly large bank balances on Tuesday.

Many of them took to Twitter to query their luck which prompted others to check their own bank balances to see if they had also received the good fortune.

Those who didn’t receive the alleged deposits had a humorous take on being left out of the fray…

… while others had warnings for the FNB customers who had received the alleged deposits.

Following this morning’s apology from the bank, it seems the warnings were right on the money (pun intended) as the bank reversed all the erroneous transactions that had been completed.

Speaking to Business Insider, FNB’s transactional banking spokesperson Daniel Kaan said that the incorrect balances in clients’ bank accounts were due to delayed debit card transactions.

According to Kaan, the bank has been in contact with affected customers and the matter “has been resolved” reports the publication.

Some Twitter users claim to have already either spent or withdrawn the money and if these claims are true, the bank has a mammoth task of recovering those funds ahead of them.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

