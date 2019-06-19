FNB apologises for erroneous deposits

First National Bank apologized on Wednesday after a number of their customers had reportedly woken up to irregularly large bank balances on Tuesday.

Many of them took to Twitter to query their luck which prompted others to check their own bank balances to see if they had also received the good fortune.

So FNB just gave me R5000 for free ???????????????? — APEX (@APEXworld_) June 18, 2019

Wtf someone transferred R10 000 into my FNB account ???????????????????????? — Rakgolo PaePae (@Mackenzilethole) June 18, 2019

Looks like I did get R66 from FNB. I’m really curious about what’s going on — I Love You 3000 ???? (@KopanoMashishi) June 18, 2019

I keep logging into my FNB app hoping to be one of the few lucky ones, but dololo. pic.twitter.com/OxECdSpPj5 — Amanda Ndlangisa (@MandyNdlangisa) June 18, 2019

I’m not spending this money till FNB says what’s going on. — iCherry 2.0 (@BiKeR626) June 18, 2019

Guys why is FNB busy giving us free money????? — Mochabe???????? (@Luda01) June 18, 2019

Everyone getting money from FNB but me pic.twitter.com/u7xYcEgkc4 — Sundowners with Nuevo ???? (@nuevothato) June 18, 2019

Anyone receiving free money from FNB? My balance confused me this morning.???? #relebogile #emtee — khoza ziphozinhle (@wamelona) June 18, 2019

Did anyone else get a little bit of cash from FNB? — Links (@TwoBear_) June 18, 2019

Those who didn’t receive the alleged deposits had a humorous take on being left out of the fray…

Hi @PublicProtector can you please investigate @FNBSA for their discriminatory behavior and perpetuation of inequality by giving free money to the select few and leaving me out. ???????????? — Ms Phindy???? (@KhubaElihle) June 18, 2019

Why was FNB giving away money?

Why didn't I get it?

I need to talk to the manager pic.twitter.com/Dfjb5SfjCE — Gadlabengalindele (@tim_sithole) June 18, 2019

… while others had warnings for the FNB customers who had received the alleged deposits.

FNB is going to take this money back somehow. Very off brand for them to give us free money. Not bona kaloku ???? — Aluve (@aluve_ngoo) June 18, 2019

Following this morning’s apology from the bank, it seems the warnings were right on the money (pun intended) as the bank reversed all the erroneous transactions that had been completed.

1/2 We can confirm that the issue of incorrect balances on some of our customers’ transactional accounts have been resolved. The incorrect balances were due to delayed debit card transactions for purchases. Sincere apologies to impacted customers for the inconvenience caused… — FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) June 19, 2019

2/2 Customers who have specific queries on their accounts can contact their bankers, or 087 575 9404 for Personal Banking, or 087 736 2247 for Business Banking. — FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) June 19, 2019

Speaking to Business Insider, FNB’s transactional banking spokesperson Daniel Kaan said that the incorrect balances in clients’ bank accounts were due to delayed debit card transactions.

According to Kaan, the bank has been in contact with affected customers and the matter “has been resolved” reports the publication.

Some Twitter users claim to have already either spent or withdrawn the money and if these claims are true, the bank has a mammoth task of recovering those funds ahead of them.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

