Steve Hofmeyr raises R56K for DStv dish-smashing competition

Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr has delivered on his promise to reward those who unsubscribe from DStv and destroy the dish in his support.

This following MultiChoice’s decision to ban his content on its platforms.

He said in Afrikaans at the time: “I’m done with MultiChoice, all their channels, including kykNET and Showmax, as well as Media24 and a few others that I will name later. Get WiFi, Android TV, or many other pay-to-watch platforms. We will see the downfall of MultiChoice in our lifetime. I arranged a special funeral for my dish. After that, I consider the dozens [of] cheaper options. The best I can do is to ask you to do the same. Not for me. But to save money.”

He then promised to give R10,000 to anyone who unsubscribe.

“A R10,000 cash prize for your video where you do the same. We’ll choose one lucky winner on 1 June 2019. We’ll inbox the winner, inform him or give his business any publicity that they would want. You must provide proof of your suspended DStv service.”

Hofmeyr has again taken to social media to announce that the competition was now closed. Winners would be announced on Tuesday. The musician managed to raise R56,000 for the competition.

There will be nine winners instead of one.

He wrote on Facebook: “I will start counting down the winners from tomorrow and place them. Ninth place first.”

“Here are the confirmed cash prizes for the top videos in the DStv competition:

1. R20,000 from Lucas by Ziphi Nkomo Shova

2. R10,000 from Steve Hofmeyr

3. R8,000 from @WeBuyWheels.co.za

4. R5,000 from @WeBuyWheels.co.za

5. R4,000 from Anonymous

6. R4,000 from Anonymous

7. R2,000 from Anonymous

8. The bookkeepers from JJ Kruger and Partners donate R2 000

9. Atlas7 Security offers R1,000.”

MultiChoice was highly criticised by Hofmeyr and his followers after announcing that it would pull his content from all its platforms over tweets that were racially divisive.

In a statement, MultiChoice’s group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu said at the time: “We are committed to the building of a non-racial society and strongly condemn any acts of discrimination.

‌“MultiChoice is proud of its support for Afrikaans, not only our investment in content for our DStv platforms but also our sponsorships of festivals, events, and the broader Afrikaans performing arts sector. Our commitment to Afrikaans and all local languages will not change.

“We welcome a society where freedom of speech is celebrated, however, we take a stand against racism.”

Hofmeyr has maintained his innocence and blamed “barbaric unrest control” for chasing away sponsors. “All the things I heard I said: 1. we want to go back to Apartheid. 2. Blacks were bad. 3. Apartheid was better than democracy. 3. I sang the k-word 4. I have an affinity for posting old flags… For these lies (and barbaric unrest control), our sponsors flee,” said Hofmeyr at the time.

