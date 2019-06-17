Nelson Mandela Foundation wants meeting with Zindzi following ‘land thieves’ tweets

The Nelson Mandela Foundation was seeking to meet with South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela following tweets on land.

A series of tweets from an unverified Twitter account that appears to be that of Zindzi caused a social media storm after addressing “apartheid apologists”.

“Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs,” she said.

She also addressed “trembling white cowards” and “thieving rapist descendants of Van Riebeck [sic]” and said she was wondering how the “world of shivering land thieves” was doing.

Her tweets divided social media users, including politicians, who said her tweets were dividing the nation, a message that was contrary to her father’s teachings.

But ‘Zindzi’ said she was not accountable for anyone for her views.

“I am not accountable to any white man or woman for my personal views. No missus or baas here. Get over yourselves # OurLand,” she said.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is reportedly seeking a meeting with her to discuss the tweets.

Luzuko Koti, the communications director at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, told City Press: “We will comment after we have discussed the issue with her.”

Her supporters, including Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, have since taken to social media to rally behind her, whole some criticised the foundation. Masina said her call for land was in line with the ANC resolution and represented the views of the “majority”. “If Zindzi Mandela could address us in the 80s on behalf of her father at the height of Apartheid, what will be difficult in 2019 for her to air her views on the land question which by the way we have resolve on as ANC. Land belongs to us, nothing more can be closer to the truth – Mzwandile