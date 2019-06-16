‘Hands off Zindzi Mandela’, say her many Twitter supporters

As a divisive series of tweets allegedly from Zindzi Mandela with the hashtag #OurLand continues to trend on Twitter, many voices have reacted to the backlash caused by the tweets by showing support for her.

The Citizen reported on Saturday that a series of tweets from an unverified Twitter account believed to belong Zindzi – one of the daughters of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as well as South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark – had caused outrage but also garnered support.

Opinions seem to be divided along mainly but not entirely racial lines, with many white people expressing outrage. Those offended include DA councillor Renaldo Gouws, who slammed the “mainstream media” for failing to call Zindzi a “racist” and a “bigot” in one of a series of tweets on the matter, and AfriForum, which has released a statement calling for Mandela to be recalled as ambassador.

There has, however, been significant support for Mandela as well. EFF leader Julius Malema has retweeted some of those supporting her, and 5FM presenter Thando Thabethe took to Twitter to calling for “Hands off #ZindziMandela”.

Below are some of the tweets expressing support for Zindzi:

I'm 100% behind #zindzimandela. To hell with apartheid apologists. We've been too patient with them. — Wesley Fester (@wesleyfestersa) June 15, 2019

Salutations to @ZindziMandela for always being on the side of the poor a brave woman who delivered a political speech on behalf of the iconic Mandela and mama Winnie during blood thirsty apartheid regime, we appreciate the love she has for African people #ZindziMandela #HandsOff pic.twitter.com/hT96AlAvMd — EFFJoziGroundForces (@Effgroundforces) June 16, 2019

I love how Zindzi Mandela is ruffling white feathers ???? — styles (@steezyza) June 16, 2019

This is a deliberate ploy to ensure that people like @ZindziMandela and many others are sidelined to never inform and influence others about the truth. They're shit scared of the majority of AFRICANS waking up and retaliating demanding what rightfully belongs to us.#OurLand — Selfless leadership (@sandilesisanda) June 16, 2019

Racist white South Africans love to use Mandela as the “Black friend who told me I could say the n-word”. Zindzi and Black South Africa aren’t Mandela and that realization is gonna be uncomfortable AF for y’all. https://t.co/1kHSUvjAk0 — LEAVE MY FAT ASS ALONE! (@Zamalisa) June 15, 2019

Zindzi Mandela is the greatest ambassador in the history of ambassadors — Tshezi (@OnlySimphiwe) June 14, 2019

White South Africans are upset that Zindzi Mandela called them uninvited guests but who invited them then? Serious question. — Natalia Nöels ???????? (@NthabiWabi) June 15, 2019

I think it’s time she ran for office. Zindzi Mandela calls out the South African racists. I say African lands in African hands. “Without land there can be no freedom.” Malcolm X #TheLandIsOurs pic.twitter.com/53B9CdlbX5 — Mr Lee Jasper (@LeeJasper) June 16, 2019

Zindzi Mandela has pissed off a lot of people including an insignificant number of blacks. I love it. — Jobe SC Sithole (@Jobe_SC) June 15, 2019

You absolutely have to be insane to think that Zindzi Mandela will not have her breaking point.The only thing she got out of her traumatic childhood was be told to forgive. Only to experience as a 59 year old, lies about white genocide by those who deny that apartheid existed — Brenda Madisha (@MadisBren) June 16, 2019

TRUTH will remain the TRUTH. We are Zindzi Mandela — Indibano (@Indibano1) June 16, 2019

Zindzi Mandela is a Continental Key point. Protect her with Everything at your disposal. Colonial Apologists, Blaise Compaorés, 702 blacks, Naive Natives kindly sit this one out #HandsOffZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/DnFDDOytPj — African (@ali_naka) June 16, 2019

It's funny how apartheid beneficiaries are lecturing Zindzi Mandela about her parents' legacy and when we ask them about their barbaric ancestors who killed Africans for centuries they suddenly say "That's in the past, let it go" — Gen Jean-Jacques Dessalines (@MxolisiBob) June 15, 2019

These tweets of support are a reaction to those outraged by the tweets. Many but not all of those expressing anger or criticism are white.

Zindzi Mandela is a divisive race baiting hateful disgrace to Mandela’s legacy!???????????? #ZindziMandela https://t.co/zLjrUNFic8 — JodiAnne (@JodiSAnne) June 15, 2019

Is Zindzi Mandela using Columbian marching powder again, as she incoherently lashes out at ‘trembling white cowards’ and ‘shivering land thieves’ ?? https://t.co/2DUE5ZH9zd — Nadia Nadia (@PolonyStallony) June 15, 2019

Zindzi! You are a disgrace to the Mandela name. I’ve little doubt your ex husbands and Ben10’s are embarrassed by your hatred of other races @ZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/bYqHmJyCF9 — Ms. Gumede (@THAT_MsGumede) June 16, 2019

The irony is Zindzi Mandela is an ambassador to a country of people she hates so much cos of comfort. Ask her to go to Sudan right now, she would turn it down instantly. #ZindziMandela — Molete Molebatsi (@moletemolebatsi) June 15, 2019

Zindzi Mandela has just talked herself out of ever starting a foundation that'll get millions in donations lol — Tshezi (@OnlySimphiwe) June 16, 2019

And you represent our country? Have you read our constitution? You are an embarrassment to your grandfathers legacy, your country and your party! — Kobus Potgieter (@Potgietk) June 16, 2019

@ZindziMandela is no youngster anymore. She is a diplomat, representing @MYANC govt @GovernmentZA @ParliamentofRSA. She must be matured & play her part as a diplomat. Or come back to SA and join EFF.

Then she can tweet to her hearts desire. — Daniels (@ADaniel26099125) June 16, 2019

The Citizen reported on Saturday that Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula reacted to one of Zindzi’s tweets with what some interpreted as a call for restraint. This response was questioned by Malema.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

