15.6.2019 01:52 pm

Mbalula and Malema respond to Zindzi Mandela’s #OurLand tweets

Citizen reporter
Julius Malema (back when he was ANCYL leader) and Fikile Mbalula (back when he was Sports and Recreation minister) listen to speeches during the ANC's 99th birthday party held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, 8 January 2011. Picture: Gallo Images

Julius Malema (back when he was ANCYL leader) and Fikile Mbalula (back when he was Sports and Recreation minister) listen to speeches during the ANC's 99th birthday party held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, 8 January 2011. Picture: Gallo Images

The minister seems to have asked Zindzi to show restraint, in a response questioned by the EFF leader.

Zindzi Mandela’s #OurLand tweets continue to divide Twitter into those outraged by them and those supportive of them, and have now seen a response from Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, who in turn was responded to by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Mbalula responded to Zindzi’s tweet “Whilst I wine and dine here … wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing ” with “Ambassador hibambe qabane” along with the emoji of two hands placed together, meaning please or thank you [in this case it most likely means please].

This inspired EFF leader Julius Malema – who also RTed the “shivering land thieves” tweet – to ask Mbalula what he meant.

In response to Malema, Twitter users weighed in with their interpretation of Mbalula’s tweet.

Most seemed to view the tweet as meaning that Mbalula was asking Zindzi, who is South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, to show more restrain in her tweets, with “hibambe” literally meaning “hold on”.

READ MORE: Zindzi Mandela lashes out at ‘trembling white cowards’ and ‘shivering land thieves’

This in turn inspired much debate over whether Mbalula was right or wrong to call for this if indeed this was his intended meaning.

In support of the idea that Zindzi should consider her tweets more carefully, one user said “As a [government] diplomat, you don’t have freedom to be rowdy and radical on social media”.

“Fikile is trying to speak some sense into Zindzi said another user,” with another stating that “Some positions require some kind of conduct in public.”

Those who disagreed with Mbalula characterised him as a “sellout” and someone who “will never take a position”.

The Citizen reported earlier on Saturday that Zindzi had received a backlash but also support for a series of tweets with the hashtag #OurLand.

These included a tweet about “trembling white cowards” who are the “thieving rapist descendants of Van Riebeck [sic]” and one saying that she was “wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing” while out “wining and dining” at a restaurant.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zindzi Mandela lashes out at ‘trembling white cowards’ and ‘shivering land thieves’ 15.6.2019
I have ‘love and respect’ for Malema and so did my parents, says Zindzi Mandela 14.6.2019
Court to rule on Malema and EFF’s attempt to appeal Trevor Manuel defamation ruling 14.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition