Mbalula and Malema respond to Zindzi Mandela’s #OurLand tweets

Zindzi Mandela’s #OurLand tweets continue to divide Twitter into those outraged by them and those supportive of them, and have now seen a response from Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, who in turn was responded to by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Mbalula responded to Zindzi’s tweet “Whilst I wine and dine here … wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing #OurLand” with “Ambassador hibambe qabane” along with the emoji of two hands placed together, meaning please or thank you [in this case it most likely means please].

This inspired EFF leader Julius Malema – who also RTed the “shivering land thieves” tweet – to ask Mbalula what he meant.

In response to Malema, Twitter users weighed in with their interpretation of Mbalula’s tweet.

Most seemed to view the tweet as meaning that Mbalula was asking Zindzi, who is South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, to show more restrain in her tweets, with “hibambe” literally meaning “hold on”.

This in turn inspired much debate over whether Mbalula was right or wrong to call for this if indeed this was his intended meaning.

In support of the idea that Zindzi should consider her tweets more carefully, one user said “As a [government] diplomat, you don’t have freedom to be rowdy and radical on social media”.

“Fikile is trying to speak some sense into Zindzi said another user,” with another stating that “Some positions require some kind of conduct in public.”

Those who disagreed with Mbalula characterised him as a “sellout” and someone who “will never take a position”.

Whilst I wine and dine here ..wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing #OurLand — Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019

What do you mean Minister? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 15, 2019

As a Gov diplomat ,you don't have freedom to be rowdy and radical on social media — Burn after Reading (@Bakwald) June 15, 2019

Fikile is trying to speak some sense into Zindzi. — Morolong (@TowardsUhuru) June 15, 2019

Mphathiswa! ????????

Some positions require some kind of conduct in public. — xolani ndimba (@XNdimba) June 15, 2019

Yet another abusive politician forgetting she is actually no more than a servant. Grow up Zindzi. — John Bishop (@JohnBis75624915) June 15, 2019

Mbalula is a sellout of note! — Albert (@alimohlouoa) June 15, 2019

He will never take a position CIC o rapeletsa di blue lights — Dee (@boitsheposkhosa) June 15, 2019

The Citizen reported earlier on Saturday that Zindzi had received a backlash but also support for a series of tweets with the hashtag #OurLand.

These included a tweet about “trembling white cowards” who are the “thieving rapist descendants of Van Riebeck [sic]” and one saying that she was “wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing” while out “wining and dining” at a restaurant.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

