Zindzi Mandela lashes out at ‘trembling white cowards’ and ‘shivering land thieves’

Citizen reporter
Zindzi Mandela. Picture: Twitter.

The daughter of Nelson and Winnie and SA’s ambassador to Denmark fired off a series of divisive tweets using the hashtag #OurLand.

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, used her Twitter account to inspire outrage as well as debate on Friday.

Zindzi, who is South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, divided Twitter with a series of tweets that began with: “Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally “.

The tweet led to criticism from some white South Africans on Twitter. She responded with a series of increasingly strongly-worded tweets, using the hashtag #OurLand, which have inspired growing outrage.

These included a tweet about “trembling white cowards” who are the “thieving rapist descendants of Van Riebeck [sic]” and one saying that she was “wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing” while out “wining and dining” at a restaurant.

READ MORE: I have ‘love and respect’ for Malema and so did my parents, says Zindzi Mandela

Some questioned whether her tweets were appropriate coming from an an ambassador.

Others expressed the view that the opinions expressed were at odds with Nelson Mandela’s legacy of reconciliation.

Not everyone disagreed with Zindzi’s tweets, however, as they earned her a significant amount of approval from her supporters, leading to angry debate between those those who agreed with her and those who took exception to her words on the platform.

The hashtag #OurLand was trending on Twitter at the time of publication of this article.

Zindzi is becoming increasingly known for her outspoken Twitter presence.

On Thursday, she responded to a tweet in which a user offered her the “advice” that she should stop “flirting with the EFF” – possibly a response to pictures shared by Dali Mpofu showing her wearing an EFF hat – by responding that she loves and respects EFF leader Julius Malema, adding that both Nelson and Winnie Mandela did too.

“I don’t flirt with [the EFF]. I have deep, pure unconditional love and respect for [Julius Malema] and that won’t stop. Mandela Legacy? Are you talking about both my parents who loved and respected CIC [commander-in-chief]?” she said.

Zindzi’s account is not verified but an analysis of its content has led The Citizen to believe it is indeed hers. Attempts to contact her were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

