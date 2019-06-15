Zindzi Mandela lashes out at ‘trembling white cowards’ and ‘shivering land thieves’

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, used her Twitter account to inspire outrage as well as debate on Friday.

Zindzi, who is South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, divided Twitter with a series of tweets that began with: “Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs“.

The tweet led to criticism from some white South Africans on Twitter. She responded with a series of increasingly strongly-worded tweets, using the hashtag #OurLand, which have inspired growing outrage.

These included a tweet about “trembling white cowards” who are the “thieving rapist descendants of Van Riebeck [sic]” and one saying that she was “wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing” while out “wining and dining” at a restaurant.

Some questioned whether her tweets were appropriate coming from an an ambassador.

Others expressed the view that the opinions expressed were at odds with Nelson Mandela’s legacy of reconciliation.

Not everyone disagreed with Zindzi’s tweets, however, as they earned her a significant amount of approval from her supporters, leading to angry debate between those those who agreed with her and those who took exception to her words on the platform.

The hashtag #OurLand was trending on Twitter at the time of publication of this article.

Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs — Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019

I am not accountable to any white man or woman for my personal views. No missus or baas here. Get over yourselves #OurLand https://t.co/4Pxm51gaqZ — Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019

Van Riebeck sailed here with the land, neh???????????? https://t.co/sMTfX0jJT9 — Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019

Will be back for the Msunery here #OnMyTsnCs. Miss all these trembling white cowards, shem. Botha, Potgieter, Thieving Rapist descendants of Van Riebeck, etc: how are you my babies? We shall gesels more Mr Skont and Ms Unus #OurLand — Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019

Whilst I wine and dine here ..wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing #OurLand — Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019

Most are anonymous and none of them know me. Neither do I seek their approval. https://t.co/HS1WzyRvt3 — Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019

Defending the revolution. The wheels of justice, economic freedom and equality are moving. And the privileged feel attacked.#OurLand — Mositsi???????? (@Komana_Mositsi) June 14, 2019

If our much loved and respected Madiba was still alive he would be embarrassed and ashamed of this Airhead @ZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/76USu2AaXg — Ms. Gumede (@THAT_MsGumede) June 14, 2019

Many land thieves and their inheritors will have sleepless nights for days to come. Keep up your good work. — MUINDI (@yatta254) June 14, 2019

As an ambassador of our country to Denmark and as a public servant, any South African, whether male or female, white, black or coloured, are allowed to not only question you but confront you on your statements. Don't forget who pays your salary. https://t.co/MR2lmrZabN — Renaldo Gouws ???????? (@RenaldoGouws) June 14, 2019

Dear @denmarkdotdk, @GoVisitDenmark, @DanishMFA, we have a South African Ambassador in your country that absolutely despises white people. Note the tweet below in which she stereotypes white people and associate theft and rape to them. Will there be action taken? Unacceptable? https://t.co/wtkQqvS5Vs — Renaldo Gouws ???????? (@RenaldoGouws) June 14, 2019

It's unfortunate that @ZindziMandela hates her fellow countrymen. Here is a person who's father spent 27 years in prison, came out and forgave his oppressors and chose to unite a nation. She, on the other hand, with so much privilege, wealth and land, choose to be a racist bigot. — Renaldo Gouws ???????? (@RenaldoGouws) June 14, 2019

Yeeeeeeez… A whole Ambassador. I call on @DKAMBinSA to revoke the credentials of this racist Ambassador. Minister @NalediPandor, call your Ambassador to order. https://t.co/SDQQCxSVzu — JC MacFarlane (@Macfarlane123) June 14, 2019

When Africa had kings and queens,kingdoms with high civilizations building pyramids and obeying Maat! Europeans were living in cold caves behind the Caucasus mountains! It was this severe weather conditions that lead to your migration. And chaos begun — kwame nicol (@kwame1972) June 14, 2019

Zindzi is becoming increasingly known for her outspoken Twitter presence.

On Thursday, she responded to a tweet in which a user offered her the “advice” that she should stop “flirting with the EFF” – possibly a response to pictures shared by Dali Mpofu showing her wearing an EFF hat – by responding that she loves and respects EFF leader Julius Malema, adding that both Nelson and Winnie Mandela did too.

“I don’t flirt with [the EFF]. I have deep, pure unconditional love and respect for [Julius Malema] and that won’t stop. Mandela Legacy? Are you talking about both my parents who loved and respected CIC [commander-in-chief]?” she said.

Zindzi’s account is not verified but an analysis of its content has led The Citizen to believe it is indeed hers. Attempts to contact her were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

