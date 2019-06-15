Hlomla Dandala in social media storm after accusing wife of cheating

Actor Hlomla Dandala has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after two Instagram posts in which he appears to call out a man for allegedly getting “intimate” with his wife.

“When a man enters your house, gets intimate with your wife while your children are IN THE HOUSE knowing full well that you are the husband, and then publicised their pictures on social media for the world to see, What is meant to happen? Any thoughts @chiskop?” Dandala said in one post, tagging the Instagram user who stands accused of cheating.

“When a man comes into your home and shares your bed with your wife, what happens? Any thoughts @Chiskop? Oh and you cant delete this one,” another post read.

Both posts have since been deleted and Dandala, who is trending on Twitter as a result of the posts, has changed his Twitter settings to private.

Reactions to Dandala’s post have been numerous and varied, but much of it has been negative. Many have expressed the view that men are hypocritical when it comes to infidelity.

Some have brought up the that Dandala is rumoured to have cheated on his ex wife in a bid to show double standards in his reaction to having allegedly been subject to the same treatment.

Some have even tweeted the hashtag #HlomlaDandala alongside the hashtag #MenAreTrash, which has been used in the past to highlight abusive or otherwise negative behaviour on the part of men and is currently making a resurgence on social media.

Others have, however, shown support for Dandala and expressed sympathy towards him if the alleged infidelity took place. Some have taken the view that he should be seen as the victim in the situation if he was indeed cheated on.

The Citizen has been unsuccessful in attempts to contact Dandala so far and will update this article with his response if and when we receive it.

Didn’t Hlomla cheat on his ex wife??? — je suis moi (@UsedToBeABaddie) June 14, 2019

Revenge is a dish best served cold. The cheater got cheated #HlomlaDandala — Zee Salvatore (@zee_tore) June 15, 2019

Yerrrrr I felt this one “These things” geez. Sometime this week I did mention that “Men are physically strong, whereas Women are verbally strong” but anyway let’s dribble each other ???????????????? #HlomlaDandala #MenAreTrash https://t.co/a8v5qcW3ml — FormerChild???????? (@Kingseraks) June 15, 2019

If a Men Cheats ???? #MenAreTrash If a women cheats ???? saves him right – Karmer is B***h – Men are cry babies #HlomlaDandala #hlomla pic.twitter.com/qAHRhFuMqZ — Allan✊✊ (@Allan_2801) June 15, 2019

#HlomlaDandala s wife cheated suddenly booom Men are trash , really Women are confusing ???????? pic.twitter.com/yYEIvZrXLl — Ngwenya Sammy (@ngwenya_sammy) June 15, 2019

#HlomlaDandala wait, yall saying its right for her to cheat because he cheated first? pic.twitter.com/np6jSZj6iY — Kat-lagos (@Katlego_Makbz) June 15, 2019

#HlomlaDandala yes he cheated, and she did too. But celebrating the fact that they hurt one another lives us a bit childish, this is simply some of the reasons that lead a man to be abusive into his next relationship, if one cheats on you they telling you that you not enough so — Bongani Bornwise (@BBornwise) June 15, 2019

I genuinely feel sorry for #HlomlaDandala being cheated on is the worst thing that could ever happen to a man not only does it destroy your pride but also your self esteem and confidence — Inga ketwa (@Ingaketwa20) June 15, 2019

