EFF KZN chair tells Catzavelos to ‘shove’ his apology ‘where the sun doesn’t shine’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) KwaZulu-Natal chair Vusi Khoza took to social media to tell businessman Adam Catzavelos to “shove” his apology “where the sun doesn’t shine”.

This comes after Catzavelos apologised for the racist remarks he made last year following his court appearance on Thursday. He is due back in court on July 10.

Charges of crimen injuria were laid against Catzavelos by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego after a video of the businessman making the racist remarks went viral last year.

“You and your fellow racists are in a permanent state of madness. So, your racism is embedded and permanent. You can take your apology and shove it where the sun doesn’t shine, thank you very much!” Khoza tweeted.

The video that landed Catzavelos in deep trouble showed him on an overseas holiday.

“I’m going to give you a weather forecast,” he said, before extolling his pleasure at spending the day amid “blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight”.

“You cannot beat this,” he continued.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

