Social media accuses Denise Zimba of bullying house vocalist Nichume

Social media users have accused media personality Denise Zimba of bullying recently deceased house vocalist Nichume Siwundla prior to her passing.

After finding out that Siwundla had passed, Twitter users immediately began the hashtag #RIPnichume before searching for any other mentions of her name.

An unidentified fan then highlighted recalling an instance in which Zimba offered up a critique about Nichume’s cover art for a single she released and called Zimba’s critique bullying.

In the tweet, which was posted in April, Zimba asked: “No disrespect to the artist BUT … For a DEBUT single, do you think that this is of great standard… who approved this art work? …”

Denise Zimba tweeted this about Nichume, many fans are blaming her for Nichume's death saying she cyber bullied the star#RipNichume pic.twitter.com/W0I0YUpodx — kenz (@Bokenza1) June 7, 2019

She then expanded on her discussion by sharing images of other local albums and cover art for single releases before engaging her followers in a discussion.

For example, look at these amazing art works. So let’s discuss SA, what is the standard? pic.twitter.com/50SfCxww2L — Denise Zimba (@MissDeniseZimba) April 5, 2019

So are you telling me Singles are one standard and album another? What are you saying? — Denise Zimba (@MissDeniseZimba) April 5, 2019

So is it the label that upholds the standard? And as a label – calling yourself a label – is this how one reps their artist? First entry to the world? — Denise Zimba (@MissDeniseZimba) April 5, 2019

The entire picture, is interesting… the selected picture, the font, the editing. But if you don’t see anything wrong then it’s alright. Thanx — Denise Zimba (@MissDeniseZimba) April 5, 2019

Nichume seemingly did not respond to Zimba’s critique, but her collaborator, Mobi Dixxon, came to her defence with a retort about Zimba’s vocal ability to which Nichume responded with an emoji.

Or maybe you are jealous that @nichumesings sings better than you! — Mobi Dixon (@mobidixon) May 20, 2019

???????? — THOBELA OUT NOW (@nichumesings) May 20, 2019

Fans have since dredged up that exchange and blamed Zimba for Nichume’s death, especially after hearing that she may have committed suicide.

Others have even tweeted vulgar wishes towards the star who is currently expecting her first child.

April 5 : *Denise Zimba weighs in on #RIPnichume 's art work* May 31: * Nichume tag teams with Denise Zimba in blasting the SAMAS* June 7: *Mikateko from Twitter with Pressa Phusha Phanda Bio convicts #DeniseZimba of murder* pic.twitter.com/pVMjnyVIIv — M.D.U (@Mdue_Dlamini) June 7, 2019

Did I see somewhere written Denise Zimba must have miscarriage cos of her role in Nichume death? — Pitso is the BEST (@NotPitsoMosiman) June 7, 2019

There have been those who have come to Zimba’s defence, however.

So a post from April 5th made Nichume commit suicide. Denise Zimba is being crucified for being honest about that cover. There's bigger problems in the world guys. Depression is taking our artists and y'all are busy with BS #RIPNichume — 12●10●2019#LIC (@doug_ldm) June 7, 2019

Her aim was to publicly shame that poor girl’s cover cause if she really cared about the quality she should’ve DMed her or Mobi Dixon. Nichume didn’t deserve that — Vhugala Jamila (@NaVhugala) June 7, 2019

Especially now — Mandy????. (@mandielydie) June 7, 2019

The fact that people are pinning Nichume's suicide on Denise Zimba is completely outrageous! — . (@phindiziqubu) June 7, 2019

Everyone blaming Denise Zimba, what will happen if Denise commits suicide because of all your accusations?#RIPnichume — ❄️Sêni???? (@ines_daisy) June 7, 2019

People should leave Denise Zimba alone tho… Wtf?!

This is also cyber-bullying and the girl is pregnant for goodness sake!!! — Sbulele Malgas (@Ntshozi) June 7, 2019

The Citizen is currently attempting to contact Zimba for comment.

