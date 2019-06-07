7.6.2019 03:02 pm

Social media accuses Denise Zimba of bullying house vocalist Nichume

Kaunda Selisho
Denise Zimba | Image: Instagram

Some Twitter users seem to believe a tweet from April may have weighed too heavily on the late star’s mind.

Social media users have accused media personality Denise Zimba of bullying recently deceased house vocalist Nichume Siwundla prior to her passing.

After finding out that Siwundla had passed, Twitter users immediately began the hashtag #RIPnichume before searching for any other mentions of her name.

An unidentified fan then highlighted recalling an instance in which Zimba offered up a critique about Nichume’s cover art for a single she released and called Zimba’s critique bullying.

In the tweet, which was posted in April, Zimba asked: “No disrespect to the artist BUT … For a DEBUT single, do you think that this is of great standard… who approved this art work? …”

She then expanded on her discussion by sharing images of other local albums and cover art for single releases before engaging her followers in a discussion.

Nichume seemingly did not respond to Zimba’s critique, but her collaborator, Mobi Dixxon, came to her defence with a retort about Zimba’s vocal ability to which Nichume responded with an emoji.

Fans have since dredged up that exchange and blamed Zimba for Nichume’s death, especially after hearing that she may have committed suicide.

Others have even tweeted vulgar wishes towards the star who is currently expecting her first child.

There have been those who have come to Zimba’s defence, however.

The Citizen is currently attempting to contact Zimba for comment.

