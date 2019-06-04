WATCH: Johan vir Steve Hofmeyr eats DStv wors and chases it down with merlot

A video made by a Steve Hofmeyr fan is fast becoming viral after the man, named Johan, filmed himself crushing his decoder with his car in solidarity with the disgraced Afrikaans musician.

This comes after Hofmeyr declared war on MultiChoice following its announcement that it was proud to support Afrikaans but not Hofmeyr.

From April onwards, the platform stopped airing any content in which he might appear in future, including the broadcast of any library material that features him.

In retaliation, the musician incited fans to destroy their decoders in solidarity with him. Hofmeyr even went as far as offering up a cash prize to one lucky supporter who heeded his call to action.

One of the latest submissions to this call is Johan’s somewhat satirical Facebook video which shows him braaiing and eating wors sausages which supposedly contain small parts of his decoder.

“Hello Steve, my name is Johan. Steve, we are with you. These DStv guys, they are against you, they are against our language (Afrikaans), they hurt us, we will hurt them,” says Johan in the intro of his video which has been filmed entirely in Afrikaans.

“This is how things should be. You and me, a glass of merlot, and champion DStv decoder boerewors,” he quips as he stands over his braai stand, holding a glass of wine.

“There you go Steve, DStv and I are officially de-worsed,” concludes Johan as he laughs and ends the video.

In an interview with News24, Johan would not be drawn on whether or not his video was satirical.

“I’m happy if it makes people laugh. At the end of the day, humour is the best medicine. I hope Steve enjoys the video,” he told the publication.

He also claims to have ingested the sausage in the video.

“Ja-nee, look, that was bittersweet to swallow. So I then chased it down with a glass of wine to ease the pain,” said Johan.

