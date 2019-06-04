WATCH: ‘Drugged’ woman uses social media to plead for help

Social media proved its worth in engaging and connecting people when a woman, who claimed to have been drugged and allegedly kept hostage, went live on Facebook to seek help, reports the Roodepoort Northsider.

The woman, Lerato Letsie, as she appears on Facebook, initially posted that she needed help on a property in Weltevreden Park, claiming that a man had drugged her and locked her inside the house.

She then recorded a live video on top of the roof, appealing for help from anyone and claiming that she had called the police, but they had not arrived on the property as yet, and she was passing out.

The video received over 10,000 views, numerous shares and comments from people who intended to assist or find out more about her whereabouts.

Following this, she posted another video saying she was safe and police had arrived to rescue her.

Blue lights could be seen in the background of her second video.

Both Lerato and the local police station have been approached for comment.

This is a developing story.

