4.6.2019 10:56 am

RocoMamas destroys McDonald’s in twar

Citizen reporter
Rocomamas restaurant | Image: Twitter

The fast-food joints just don’t seem to see eye-to-eye.

Tuesday morning Twitter saw another battle of the fast food franchises as burger joint RocoMamas took on McDonald’s for allegedly copying them.

The twar was sparked when a fan tagged RocoMamas under a tweet where McDonald’s was pushing their latest product, chilli cheese fries.

After being alerted to the tweet, the social media manager behind the RocoMamas account did not hold anything back and unloaded on McDonald’s in a series of tweets.

RocoMamas has had chilli cheese fries on their menu since the brand launched in South Africa.

Fans were thrilled by the “shade” and are currently awaiting McDonald’s response to the shots fired by RocoMamas.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

