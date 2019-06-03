Malema tells woman who says she’s ‘coming for him’ she’s drunk

As the deadline for the EFF’s next cost order looms and AfriForum lords over R100,000 in legal fees over the political party, those who perceive the party as a threat have taken it upon themselves to intervene in the party’s ideologies.

The cost orders come from AfriForum’s 2017 lawsuit against EFF and its leader which was lodged in an effort to obtain an interdict to prevent them from inciting people to seize land illegally.

A Twitter user by the name Miriam Botha, who seems to have misunderstood the details of the case, demanded that the EFF leader “stop the call for farm murders within 72 hours” before threatening to “come after him” should he not comply.

O tagilwe ke klipdrift n coke. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 2, 2019

Malema simply responded “O tagilwe ke klipdrift n coke.

A response he seems to be fond of as he once used it on Afriforum head Kallie Kriel.

O tagilwe ke klipdrift and coke — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 15, 2019

This after Kriel thanked the EFF leader and his party for making one of the payments they owed. Kriel added that he hoped Malema did not use VBS money to pay the legal costs.

READ NEXT: ‘I can’t afford to pay AfriForum,’ says Malema

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.