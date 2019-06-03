3.6.2019 02:30 pm

Malema tells woman who says she’s ‘coming for him’ she’s drunk

Citizen reporter
Julius Malema speaks at a media briefing in Braamfontein, 10 April 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The EFF leader seems to be fond of the ‘klippies and coke’ quip.

As the deadline for the EFF’s next cost order looms and AfriForum lords over R100,000 in legal fees over the political party, those who perceive the party as a threat have taken it upon themselves to intervene in the party’s ideologies.

The cost orders come from AfriForum’s 2017 lawsuit against EFF and its leader which was lodged in an effort to obtain an interdict to prevent them from inciting people to seize land illegally.

A Twitter user by the name Miriam Botha, who seems to have misunderstood the details of the case, demanded that the EFF leader “stop the call for farm murders within 72 hours” before threatening to “come after him” should he not comply.

Malema simply responded “O tagilwe ke klipdrift n coke.

A response he seems to be fond of as he once used it on Afriforum head Kallie Kriel.

This after Kriel thanked the EFF leader and his party for making one of the payments they owed. Kriel added that he hoped Malema did not use VBS money to pay the legal costs.

