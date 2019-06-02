2.6.2019 03:43 pm

Two doctors, nurse, security guard placed on special leave over hospital shackling

Gopolang Chawane

A few staff members have been placed on special leave after footage of Marais shackled to a chair trended on social media, sparking outrage at the ill-treatment.

After the Human Rights Commission pledged to probe the circumstances that led to 76-year-old Martha Marais being tied to a steel bench on the floor at Mamelodi Hospital, the department of health has tabled a preliminary report on Sunday.

Health department MEC Bandile Masuku told the media there were identified shortcomings in the hospital’s infrastructure that needed immediate attention, particularly in the emergency and accident departments, commonly referred to as casualty.

“Adverse events like this one, we need to use [such circumstances as proof] so that we have proof [of the shortcomings].”

He said there was a definite staff issue which was part of a list of things the department intended on working on.

Meanwhile, two doctors, a nurse and a security guard are alleged to have been placed on special leave for the shackling of Marais as investigations continue.

Some reports allege that Marais needed to be restrained.

Masuku visited Marais, who was discharged on Saturday, at her home in Eersterust.

This comes after the Human Rights Commission’s visit to the family as they continued their probe on Marais’ questionable shackling.

Footage of Marais shackled to a chair trended on social media, sparking outrage at her ill-treatment. Her family have laid assault charges against the hospital.

