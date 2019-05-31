Lindsay Saker says employee ‘framed’ in k-word rant after Lesufi spits fire

A service manager at the Lindsay Saker Kempton Park branch has allegedly been framed after a screenshot of WhatsApp messages between him and someone, referring to black people using the k-word, trended on social media.

The screenshot caught the eye of education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who tweeted the screenshot and commented how much he loathed racists.

Do you see why I hate racists with a passion! ⁦@LindsaySaker_VW⁩ Kempton Park, you have a deadline to meet 06 of 06 June at 06:00. The clock is ticking …. #LindsaysakerRacist pic.twitter.com/ReOlCprMzj — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) May 31, 2019

Shalen Singh, whose number appears in the screenshot, appears to complain about the competency of some of his staff before referring to them using the k-word and the term “black monkeys”.

In an investigation conducted by the dealership, it was found that the messages were intended to victimise Singh.

New24 reports that a number of employees at the branch received the message – from an unknown source – on Sunday. Lindsay Saker SA managing director Denton Thiele said the department took action and launched an investigation.

The company, alongside the SAPS, conducted a series of investigations which included a forensic analysis of Singh’s phone as well as a polygraph test, which apparently revealed no foul play by Singh.

