Lindsay Saker says employee ‘framed’ in k-word rant after Lesufi spits fire

Citizen Reporter
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is pictured during a media briefing in Johannesburg, January 8 2019. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The message was found to have been fabricated with the intent to victimise Shalen Singh.

A service manager at the Lindsay Saker Kempton Park branch has allegedly been framed after a screenshot of WhatsApp messages between him and someone, referring to black people using the k-word, trended on social media.

The screenshot caught the eye of education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who tweeted the screenshot and commented how much he loathed racists.

Shalen Singh, whose number appears in the screenshot, appears to complain about the competency of some of his staff before referring to them using the k-word and the term “black monkeys”.

In an investigation conducted by the dealership, it was found that the messages were intended to victimise Singh.

New24 reports that a number of employees at the branch received the message – from an unknown source – on Sunday. Lindsay Saker SA managing director Denton Thiele said the department took action and launched an investigation.

The company, alongside the SAPS, conducted a series of investigations which included a forensic analysis of Singh’s phone as well as a polygraph test, which apparently revealed no foul play by Singh.

