WATCH: Tito Mboweni performs Vul’indlela with Brenda Fassie

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has been the talk of the Twitter streets lately after sharing his cooking skills with South Africans. His recent menu was a beef stew that had Mzansi calling for an intervention for the minister. While some criticised his use of steak pieces to cook beef stew, others said the carrot pieces were cut too big.

Now the minister’s dancing skills have been questioned, though he seems to have won this round.

In a video shared on Twitter by Hlengani Mathebula, a younger Mboweni can be rocking on stage with the late Brenda Fassie singing her hit song Vul’indlela.

Though he fails to hit the high notes and sings off key, his dancing skills cannot be questioned.

Check out the video below:

Fassie passed away in 2004.

