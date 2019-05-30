30.5.2019 02:21 pm

AfriForum wants Multichoice to pull a Steve Hofmeyr on Ntsiki Mazwai

Kaunda Selisho
AfriForum's Ernst Roets (lef) and poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

AfriForum's Ernst Roets (lef) and poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

The lobby group does not approve of her getting a job on a new show because of the content of some of her social media posts.

Lobby group AfriForum has accused MultiChoice of having double standards after one of their broadcasted channels recently hired controversial musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai as a presenter.

The organisation highlighted this in a Twitter thread they posted today to declare their dispute with MultiChoice.

According to Afriforum, this is “because of the inconsistent application of this television company’s political policy”.

This was in response to the company’s declaration that it was proud to support Afrikaans but not Steve Hofmeyr.

Due to his choice to post often racially divisive and racist content to his social media platforms in addition to making very racist statements, MultiChoice announced that it no longer wanted to be associated with Hofmeyr or any of his past or future content.

In April, MultiChoice announced that it would actively avoid airing any content in which Hofmeyr might appear in, including the broadcast of any library material that featured him.

The lobby group believes MultiChoice was not applying its new policy across the board.

In response to their highlighting her as an example, Mazwai simply declared: “Hands off Ntsiki Mazwai!”

She also went on to deny that she was racist, before going off on a rant of her own.

READ NEXT: AfriForum says it won’t let Malema get away with ‘racist’ utterances

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Apology to Duane Vermeulen on his non-deletion of image of Steve Hofmeyr 27.5.2019
You’re so obsessed with us yazi, shame man – Pearl Thusi tells Ntsiki Mazwai 20.5.2019
#FakeNewsFriedman: Leave us alone, inanimate objects tell Steve Hofmeyr 4.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition