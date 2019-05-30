AfriForum wants Multichoice to pull a Steve Hofmeyr on Ntsiki Mazwai

Lobby group AfriForum has accused MultiChoice of having double standards after one of their broadcasted channels recently hired controversial musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai as a presenter.

The organisation highlighted this in a Twitter thread they posted today to declare their dispute with MultiChoice.

According to Afriforum, this is “because of the inconsistent application of this television company’s political policy”.

The artist Ntsiki Mazwai regularly publishes racist & inciting comments against minorities on social media, yet she was recently appointed as presenter of the chat programme Show me Love, which is broadcast on Moja Love (channel 157 on DStv).#MultiChoiceDispute#DoubleStandards pic.twitter.com/xTVSOf8hS8 — AfriForum (@afriforum) May 30, 2019

This was in response to the company’s declaration that it was proud to support Afrikaans but not Steve Hofmeyr.

Due to his choice to post often racially divisive and racist content to his social media platforms in addition to making very racist statements, MultiChoice announced that it no longer wanted to be associated with Hofmeyr or any of his past or future content.

In April, MultiChoice announced that it would actively avoid airing any content in which Hofmeyr might appear in, including the broadcast of any library material that featured him.

The lobby group believes MultiChoice was not applying its new policy across the board.

MultiChoice recently announced that they were going to apply censorship with regard to @steve_hofmeyr by not publishing any footage of him, but no action has been taken against other artists who actively encourage violence and racial hatred against minorities on social media. — AfriForum (@afriforum) May 30, 2019

Joe Heshu, MultiChoice chief executive for corporate matters, said in a statement that MultiChoice was committed to building a non-racial society and strongly condemned any acts of discrimination. Roets remarked: pic.twitter.com/aRw1PRHLzP — AfriForum (@afriforum) May 30, 2019

In response to their highlighting her as an example, Mazwai simply declared: “Hands off Ntsiki Mazwai!”

HANDS OFF NTSIKI MAZWAI!!!!!! — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2019

She also went on to deny that she was racist, before going off on a rant of her own.

I am tired of being bullied because it is in appropriate to be a Strong Black Girl — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2019

I am definitely not racist……not by a LONG shot — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2019

AFRIFORUM will NOT PLAY GAMES with my name!!!!! I also attack black people EQUALLY if not more so ???????????????? — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2019

Actually…..I'm VERY important for the healing process of white people in this country. I help them confront where they hurt us!!!! — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2019

I need the ancestor of Pieter Howie to stand up for me ❤️???????????? — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2019

Hi @afriforum here is Ntsiki Mazwai……the racist ????????????❤️Here jou sien (God Bless You) pic.twitter.com/NM02ZIw02Y — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2019

I did not fly the old SA flag ????????????????I did not burn the new sa flag???????????????????? https://t.co/RKEiYEBx78 — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2019

Wooooooooweeeeeee! I'm ready to stand up for this. KAHLE NJE!!! https://t.co/Fu1jDplqy7 — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2019

